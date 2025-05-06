Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan retires from cycling after losing love of the sport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Caleb Ewan has retired from cycling with immediate effect after falling out of love with the sport.

The Australian rider, 30, built an impressive career at the top of road racing, collecting 65 victories in all including five stage wins across the 2019 and 2020 Tours de France, when he was arguably the best sprinter in the world.

Ewan left Dutch team Lotto-Dstny at the end of 2023 after a bitter falling out, during which his commitment was publicly criticised by the team’s CEO. He joined Jayco AlUla but contemplated retirement last year after claiming to have been put in a “pretty s****y situation” by his team.

He signed for Ineos Grenadiers in January and picked up two race wins in their colours, at Coppi e Bartali and the Itzulia Basque Country, but has now cut his season short, saying his time at Lotto-Dstny and particularly Jayco AlUla in 2024 took “a significant toll on my relationship with the sport”.

Ewan posted a message on Instagram in which he explained that the winning feeling “faded quicker than it used to”.

He wrote: “After much thought, I’ve decided to retire from professional cycling, effective immediately. This sport has been a major part of my life, shaping my path and offering experiences I’ll carry with me forever.

“Over the course of my 11-year career, I've accomplished more than I ever imagined possible. From personal milestones to professional achievements, the journey has exceeded every expectation I once had, and I'm deeply grateful for the opportunities, challenges, and growth that have shaped my life.

open image in gallery Caleb Ewan has walked away from cycling ( Reuters )

“For as long as I can remember, my world has revolved around racing. The intense routine, the sacrifice, the search for constant improvement, the hunger to win it’s been my rhythm, my identity. But what once felt like everything to me no longer does. The last few years haven’t been easy but in 2025 I found something again –not just legs, but belief – thanks to the Ineos Grenadiers. They gave me space, trust, and the environment to rediscover what I am capable of. I won again. I felt like myself again and I felt respected again. For that, I can’t thank them enough.

“But the truth is that even when I crossed the line first, that feeling-the one you chase for years faded quicker than it used to. My experiences of the past two seasons, in particular the second half of 2024, has taken a significant toll on my relationship with the sport. I’m happy I didn’t let that period define the end of my career and I am proud of what I achieved in a short but successful time with the Ineos Grenadiers.

“There are so many people to thank – too many to list who’ve supported me, challenged me, and believed in me throughout the years, and I would like to mention a few: John Allert, Scott Drawer, Mehdi Kordi, Paddy Harrison, and everyone at Ineos Grenadiers. You helped me write one last chapter the way I wanted to. You helped me walk away with pride on my terms. The team is most definitely on the right path with such an exciting future, and I look forward to supporting Ineos Grenadiers forever after.”