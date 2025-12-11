Chris Hoy suffers ‘worst crash I’ve ever had’ amid heartbreaking battle with prostate cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed he is still reeling off the “worst crash I’ve ever had” as he continues his heart-wrenching battle with prostate cancer.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion suffered the injury while riding his mountain bike, something he continues to do while undergoing chemotherapy three years on from being diagnosed with the terminal illness.

Currently on crutches, Hoy confirmed that he had broken his leg in the crash but is recovering at a pace that will allow him to be at the World Darts Championship final at the turn of the year.

“I've smashed up my leg on the mountain bike,” the 49-year-old told Sky Sports. “That's the worst thing that's happened recently. You just don't bounce like you do when you're younger.

“It was a big one but I'm doing better now. I'm still on crutches, hobbling about, but by the time I'm there for the darts final on 3 January, hopefully I'll be a bit more mobile.

“Worse things happen. I've been riding bikes for 43 years and it's the worst crash I've ever had. I'm pretty lucky that's the worst one I've had in all those years of riding.

“You can trip walking up steps to your front door and hurt yourself. The point is I'm not a massive risk taker, but I want to live my life and I want to make the most of it. None of us are here forever so you want to make the most of the time you have and do the things you enjoy.

“I've just had an unfortunate spill and it's the way the cookie crumbles. I'm doing alright now, I wasn't doing so well in the immediate aftermath of it, but looking forward to Christmas.”

Having revealed his diagnosis in February 2024, Hoy announced in November last year that his prostate cancer had spread to his bones, with doctors giving him between two and four years to live.

While an initial scan showed a tumour in his shoulder, a second scan found the main cancer to be in his prostate – which has since spread to Hoy’s shoulder, pelvis, hip, ribs and spine.

The former track cyclist, who is an 11-time world champion, competed for Great Britain at four Olympic Games between 2000 and 2012.