Chris Hoy reveals unexpected upside of prostate cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that his terminal cancer diagnosis has “in some ways improved my life”.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist announced in November that his prostate cancer had spread to his bones, with doctors giving him between two and four years to live.

The 49-year-old says he is now learning to make the most of every opportunity and is relishing the time he is able to spend with his family.

Sir Chris told the BBC: “It’s changed my life without question, but in some ways it’s improved my life.

“It’s changed my outlook on a lot of things. I’m not as bothered by small things. I think I try and focus on the here and the now, enjoying the moment, making the most of today, and trying to find something positive in any situation.

“I’m doing well. I’m able to keep doing all the things that I enjoy, spend a lot of time with my family, and I hope to be around for a lot longer yet.”

Sir Chris has been given between two and four years to live ( PA Wire )

Sir Chris announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

While an initial showed a tumour in his shoulder, a second scan found the main cancer to be in his prostate – which has since spread to Sir Chris’s shoulder, pelvis, hip, ribs and spine.

The champion cyclist’s comments to the BBC came after David Cameron disclosed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The former prime minister said that his diagnosis came after his wife, Samantha, encouraged him to get tested.

Lord Cameron told The Times that he wanted to add his name to the long list of people calling for a targeted screening programme.

“I would feel bad if I didn’t come forward and say that I’ve had this experience. I had a scan. It helped me discover something that was wrong. It gave me the chance to deal with it,” he said.

At present, 12,000 men in the UK die from prostate cancer every year.

On Thursday, the government’s National Screening Committee (NSC) is expected to meet to make a decision on whether to green-light the NHS’s first screening programme for prostate cancer.