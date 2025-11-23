David Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Cameron has disclosed that he was diagnosed with cancer as he called upon the government to introduce targeted screening.

The former prime minister, 59, said that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, after being encouraged to get tested by his wife, Samantha.

Lord Cameron told The Times that he wanted to add his name to the long list of people calling for a targeted screening programme.

“I would feel bad if I didn’t come forward and say that I’ve had this experience. I had a scan. It helped me discover something that was wrong. It gave me the chance to deal with it,” he said.

Following his diagnosis, he said he wanted to support a call by the charity Prostate Cancer Research for screening to be offered to men deemed at high risk.

open image in gallery Lord Cameron spoke candidly about his recent diagnosis ( PA Wire )

Lord Cameron said he was diagnosed with cancer after taking a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test, looking for key proteins linked to the cancer. A biopsy confirmed the diagnosis.

"You always dread hearing those words," he told The Times.

“I had this decision to make, which lots of people with prostate cancer have,” he said.

“Do you watch and wait? Or do you look at what the treatment options are? Do I want to take the risk of not acting, or do I want to take the risks of acting?”

Lord Cameron said he elected to have focal therapy, where needles deliver electric pulses to destroy cancerous cells. After the successful treatment, he was given another MRI scan in June.

He acknowledged his "platform", adding: "This is something we've really got to think about, talk about, and if necessary, act on."

Screening for all men over the age of 50 with PSA tests would reduce deaths by 13 per cent over two decades, by helping to catch the disease early, a trial this year showed.

At present, 12,000 men in the UK die from prostate cancer every year.

Routine at-home blood tests for prostate cancer are now expected to be rolled out across the country for the first time under new plans to tackle health challenges faced by men and boys.

open image in gallery Former prime minister Lord Cameron served as foreign secretary under Rishi Sunak from 2023-24 ( EPA )

Prostate cancer, which has 55,300 new cases every year, is one of the most common killers of men in modern Britain.

Under new government plans, patients will be offered video calls with consultants, healthcare staff will receive training on problems that affect men, and research will be receive better funding.

This includes the development of home prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for those being monitored for the disease. If approved, the tests will be available to order via the NHS app from 2027.