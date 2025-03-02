Virat Kohli falls to stunning catch as India battle New Zealand in Champions Trophy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply thanks to an outrageous catch from Glenn Phillips as New Zealand struck a crucial early blow against India at the Champions Trophy.

Both sides are already through to the semi-finals from Group A at the tournament, with their final fixture determining seeding heading into the knockout rounds.

The Blackcaps won the toss in Dubai and made a strong start after inserting their opposition, with Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson removing Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in a dangerous new-ball burst.

And India were reduced to 30-3 inside seven overs as the athletic Phillips took a stunner at backward point.

Kohli had recaptured his form during this campaign with a sparkling century against Pakistan in his last outing, and would have felt confident as he crunched a cut off the bowling of Henry.

But Phillips, one of the world’s best fielders, launched to his right with remarkable reflexes to pluck an extraordinary catch with the ball almost behind him to remove Kohli for just 11.

The former wicket-keeper is making a habit of pulling off fine feats in the field, producing a similarly spectacular grab to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan earlier in the tournament.

open image in gallery Glenn Phillips is one of the world's best fielders ( AP )

The winner of the encounter will face Australia in the last four after South Africa sealed top spot in Group B by beating England on Saturday.

Regardless of their finishing position, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday having refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Both South Africa and Australia flew to the United Arab Emirates, with the side that faces New Zealand having to fly to Lahore ahead of a meeting on Wednesday.