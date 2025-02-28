Australia through to Champions Trophy semi-finals after rain brings premature end to Afghanistan clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia sailed into the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their final Group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned in Lahore.

Chasing 274 for victory against the plucky Afghans, Australia raced to 109-1 in the 13th over when heavy rain stopped play.

While the pitch was kept under cover, the outfield appeared soaked, prompting the match officials to call off play.

Australia advanced to the knockout stage with four points that include two abandoned matches.

South Africa, who have three points and face an already-eliminated England on Saturday, look primed to join them in the semi-finals, with a huge net run-rate swing required even if they lose that fixture.

Afghanistan, who have three points but a poor net run rate, are only just mathematically alive in the race.

India and New Zealand have made the last four from Group A.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal struck 85 against Australia but it was Azmatullah Omarzai's enterprising 67 down the order that powered them to 273 all out in exactly 50 overs.

Australia began briskly in their chase, aided by Afghanistan's poor catching.

open image in gallery Heavy rain ended the contest prematurely in Lahore ( EPA )

Rashid Khan dropped Travis Head, who was on six, and in the next over Matthew Short (20) was spilled in the deep.

Short could not make the most of the reprieve and fell to Omarzai in the next over but dropping Head, who was batting on 59 when rain stopped play, proved costly for Afghanistan.

The left-hander raced to a 34-ball fifty and took Australia past the 100-mark in the 12th over before rain stopped play.

Reuters