Why Travis Head was promoted to open before producing ‘one of the great Ashes knocks’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia captain Steve Smith congratulated Travis Head for "one of the great Ashes knocks" after his swashbuckling century finished England off in the first Test in Perth.

For three innings, ball dominated bat to a staggering degree with England bowled out for 172 and 164, while Australia managed just 132 in their first attempt.

A target of 205 looked challenging in those circumstances but Head launched into a tirade, smashing 123 off just 83 balls. He cruised to three figures in 69 deliveries for the second fastest ton scored in the long history of the rivalry.

open image in gallery England could not contend with an inspired Travis Head ( Getty Images )

"Wow, that was incredible to witness," said a grinning Smith, who replaced Head at the crease just in time to stroke the winning runs.

"I'm glad I was in the house to watch it. Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks."

Most remarkable of all was the fact Head made a late decision to deputise at opener after Usman Khawaja was laid low by back spasms.

He had been carded to come in at five but put his name forward after Marnus Labuschagne struggled stepping up in the first innings.

"We were umming and ahhing and Heady said, 'I'll do it. I should do it'. I told him to go for it," Smith explained.

open image in gallery Travis Head made a sensational hundred ( REUTERS )

Head treated England's previously hostile attack with disdain, pounding out four sixes and 16 fours, and is now weighing up whether to make the move a more regular arrangement if Khawaja's struggles continue.

If he does so, it could prove a major conundrum for England's new-ball bowlers.

"I was pretty bullish about the fact that I could do it. I felt like everything lined up and that was the right decision," Head said.

"We were sort of looking for that role, someone to go out there and be a bit more aggressive. I've done it numerous times, I've done it in international cricket a bit now in other formats.

"I'm always putting my hand up. If the team requires it. I'm more than happy to do it and keep the option there."

PA