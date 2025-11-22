Michael Vaughan: England can’t afford to waste practice match for second Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Vaughan believes it would be “amateurish” if England maintained plans to rest key players from a practice match ahead of the pink-ball Ashes Test in Brisbane in a fortnight.

Vaughan was speaking in the aftermath of England slipping 1-0 down in the series after an eight-wicket defeat by Australia inside two days at Perth, where their two innings lasted a combined 67.3 overs.

A number of former England players, including Vaughan, were critical of them having only one warm-up prior to the curtain-raiser and the result is only likely to increase scrutiny on their preparation.

Those who featured this week were expected to skip a two-day match under lights next weekend against a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, but England head coach Brendon McCullum hinted afterwards they could review the decision.

“I would say it’s amateurish if they don’t go and play,” England’s Ashes 2005-winning captain Vaughan told the BBC’s Test Match Special.

“What harm is playing two days of cricket with the pink ball under lights? What damage is it going to do you as a team and a player to play a pink-ball game to prepare yourself to play a pink-ball Test.”

Asked if it was only the batters who should try to get some time in the middle before the second Test at the Gabba, starting on December 4, Vaughan said: “The bowlers too. They’ve played two days of cricket.

“They’ve been out in the field for 70 overs. They’re professional cricketers. I can’t be so old school to suggest that by playing cricket, you might get a little bit better.”

Having been skittled for 172 after winning the toss, England’s batters were bailed out by the bowlers, whose fine collective display, led by Ben Stokes’ five for 23, demolished Australia for 132.

England were 65 for one just after lunch on day two, leading by 105, but imploded to 164 all out, leaving the door ajar for Australia, who cruised to what appeared a tricky 205-run victory target thanks to Travis Head’s majestic 123 in just 83 balls.

“The batters have completely let the team down,” Vaughan added. “England have got all the tools required to be successful in Australia, but you can’t win if you don’t use the tools correctly.

“This week, particularly with the bat in hand, they’ve just not used their tools correctly.”

Head was promoted to open, with Usman Khawaja nursing back spasms, and the 2023 World Cup final player of the match justified the decision with an innings of extreme bravado to knock the stuffing out of England’s fast bowlers.

The left-hander flayed 16 fours and four sixes, bringing up his century off just 69 balls, the second-quickest Ashes hundred ever. No England player has ever made a faster ton in Tests.

Former Australia opener and head coach Justin Langer told TNT Sports: “There was a chance for England to show a killer instinct and absolutely blow Australia out of the water and they didn’t do it.”