Pakistan head to T20 World Cup amid sanctions threat after India match boycott call

Pakistan’s cricket squad has departed for the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka amid the threat of potential sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after its government instructed the team to boycott their group stage match against co-hosts India.

The cricketers, dressed in their new World Cup kit, were seen boarding a bus from a hotel to the airport in Lahore, as captured in video footage released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Despite India co-hosting the tournament, Pakistan is set to play all its games, including any knockout stage fixtures, in Sri Lanka due to persistent political tensions between the two nations.

The government of Pakistan shook the cricketing world on Sunday by instructing the team to compete in the World Cup but specifically boycott the group game against India in Colombo on 15 February.

No reason for this directive was provided on its official X account. The PCB has reportedly not yet given official notice of this decision to the ICC.

The ICC has issued a stern warning, indicating that there will be consequences for such a move.

It stated that "the position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premises of a global sporting event."

The governing body further added that Pakistan’s decision was "not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan."

Matches between Pakistan and India are among the most anticipated in cricket, regularly attracting the highest audiences and serving as a significant source of income for broadcasters, sponsors, and the ICC.

This is largely due to the fact that the two nations, which have fought four wars and frequently clash on their border, have not played a bilateral cricket series for 14 years, leading to their regular grouping in ICC tournaments.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, speaking after wrapping up a 3-0 Twenty20 series win over Australia in Lahore on Sunday, confirmed the team would adhere to the government’s instructions.

"It’s not our decision (to boycott the India game), we can’t do anything about it," Agha said. "We will do whatever our government and the (PCB) chairman say."

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has criticised the ICC for what he termed "double standards."

He highlighted the ICC’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament and replace them with Scotland after the Bangladesh government prevented its team from travelling to India due to security concerns.

The strained political relations have previously spilled onto the cricket field.

Last year, Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during three Asia Cup games, including the final, in the United Arab Emirates.

India later left without the trophy after refusing to accept it from Naqvi, who also serves as the president of the Asian Cricket Council.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to commence on Saturday, with Pakistan set to open their campaign against the Netherlands. The team will play a final warm-up game against Ireland on Wednesday in Colombo.