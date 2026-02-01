Pakistan says cricket team will boycott T20 World Cup match against India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan’s cricket team will be allowed to take part in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup but must boycott its group game against India, the Pakistan government said Sunday.

There was no immediate reaction from the ICC, cricket’s governing body. The tournament starts Saturday.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026,” the government posted on its official X account. “However, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

Pakistan will play all its games in Sri Lanka because of political tensions with India, which is co-hosting the tournament with Sri Lanka.

No reason was given for Pakistan boycotting the Group A game against India, but Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi had criticized the ICC for “double standards” by refusing to shift Bangladesh’s games to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland for the tournament.

Naqvi was vocal in Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh and left the decision of Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup to the government when he briefed Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on the issue.

Pakistan’s first match is against the Netherlands on Saturday. It will then take on the U.S. on Feb. 10 and Namibia on Feb. 18.

India would be set to receive two points if Pakistan forfeits the game.

A Pakistan vs. India tournament game attracts huge interest and is a significant source of income, through broadcasters and sponsors, for the ICC.

Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral cricket series for the last 14 years, but both nations have been bracketed in the same group of any ICC event since 2012.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, who led the team to a 3-0 win in the three-match T20 series against Australia on Sunday in Lahore, said he will follow his government's instructions.

“It’s (boycotting game against India) not our decision, we can’t do anything about it,” Agha said. "We will do whatever our government and the (PCB) chairman say.”

The strained political relations between the two countries spilled onto the cricket field last year when India's players refused to shake hands with Pakistan's players during three Asia Cup games, including the final, in the United Arab Emirates.

