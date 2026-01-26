Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan is poised to announce by next Monday its decision on participating in the T20 World Cup, following a dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Scotland’s inclusion at Bangladesh’s expense.

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, confirmed on X that a "productive meeting" was held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday regarding the World Cup.

Mr Sharif "directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table," Naqvi stated, adding that the "final decision (on Pakistan’s participation) will be taken either on Friday or next Monday."

The ICC’s decision on Saturday saw Scotland included in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy, after Bangladesh’s request to move its games from India to co-host Sri Lanka due to security concerns was rejected.

open image in gallery Bangladesh have opted to boycott the T20 World Cup ( Getty )

This move follows strained political and sporting relations, notably the removal of Bangladeshi paceman Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team this month by order of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"You can’t have double standards," Naqvi said. "You can’t say for one country (India), they can do whatever they want, and for the others to have to do the complete opposite.

“That’s why we’ve taken this stand and made clear Bangladesh have had an injustice done to them. They should play in the World Cup, they are a major stakeholder in cricket."

Pakistan, who are also experiencing strained political relations with India, are scheduled to play their World Cup games in Sri Lanka, and they will face India in the group stage if they choose to travel to the tournament.

The group also contains the Netherlands, USA and Namibia.

The 20-nation tournament is set to run from 7 February to 8 March, and Pakistan are due to play in the opening match against the Netherlands.