Australia captain Mitchell Marsh misses T20 World Cup clash with Ireland due to testicular bleeding
Mitchell Marsh was ruled out after taking a painful blow in the nets earlier this week
Australia's Twenty20 World Cup campaign has been dealt an early blow, with captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out of their opening fixture against Ireland on Wednesday due to a groin injury.
The setback sees Steve Smith called into the squad as cover, while Travis Head was named as the replacement captain for the side at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, with Matthew Renshaw also joining the team.
Marsh sustained a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week, leading to significant pain and discomfort that has restricted his movement.
Cricket Australia confirmed the severity of the injury, stating: "Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice."
Speaking at the toss, stand-in captain Travis Head acknowledged Marsh's misfortune but appeared to downplay the long-term seriousness of the injury, offering no immediate timeline for his teammate's return.
"Unfortunately Mitchie Marsh has copped a blow at training a couple of days ago and no one has been willing to massage it out for him," Head joked, adding, "He's the unfortunate one but the rest (of the side) is the same. It's nice to have a couple of boys back from the Pakistan series. Strong team and we're looking forward to going well."
The 2021 champions are already contending with a depleted bowling attack, with fast bowler Pat Cummins sidelined by a back injury and Josh Hazlewood missing out after failing to recover from Achilles and hamstring issues.
Mitchell Starc has also stepped away from the format, further limiting their pace options. Additionally, big-hitter Tim David was unavailable for the first game as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain.
Australia are set to face Zimbabwe in their second match of the tournament on Friday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks