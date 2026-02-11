South Africa pip Afghanistan to remarkable victory as second super over settles T20 World Cup thriller
The two teams had been unable to be separated after their innings and the first super over in Ahmedabad
South Africa emerged victorious after an astonishing T20 World Cup nail-biter against Afghanistan, which ended with scores tied and a double super over.
The Proteas posted 187 for six batting first but a remarkable solo assault from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who hit 84 from 42 balls, put Afghanistan on track.
A remarkably dramatic final over from Kagiso Rabada served up two no-balls, a wide, a six from tailender Noor Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi's careless run out to leave scores tied.
Unbelievably, the first super over of this year's tournament could not separate the sides as Lungi Ngidi shipped 17 for South Africa, only for Farooqi to do the same as Tristan Stubbs launched a straight six off his last delivery.
Both sides went back to the drawing board and South Africa stepped up, Stubbs and David Miller taking Azmatullah Omarzai for 23 including three sixes.
Veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj just about held his nerve to close it out, continuing the all-action theme by conceding three more maximums from Gurbaz in between two wickets.
“I lost so much weight today,” player of the match Lungi Ngidi said after taking 3/26. “I’ve never been this stressed in my life in a cricket game. I’m happy to come out on top.”
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks