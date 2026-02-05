T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Best bets and predictions

T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions

Outright T20 World Cup winners: India - 3pts win @ 13/10 ( Bet365 )

Group A winner: India – 6pts win @ 2/13 ( QuinnBet )

Group B winner: Australia - 6pts win @ 4/11 ( Ladbrokes )

Group D winners: South Africa – 2pts win @ 5/4 (Bet365)

The T20 World Cup starts on Saturday 7 February and runs right through until the final in Ahmedabad, on Sunday 8 March.

The co-hosts and holders India will again have a huge part to play in the outcome of the tournament and it’s no surprise to see them as the pre-tournament favourites to underline their superiority on their home patch.

Skippered by Suryakumar Yadav, the hosts have an unbelievably strong squad, including Hardik Pandya, fast bowling superstar Jasprit Bumrah and left-armer Arshdeep Singh.

I expect them to dominate their opponents for the most part and it would not surprise me if they went through the tournament with a 100 per cent record, as they appear to have all bases covered. They should win Group A, with their only potential serious opposition, Pakistan, not even certain to play their arch rivals.

Any team is, of course, capable of an off day and if that fate befalls Yadav’s team, then Australia would be my idea of the team most likely to mop up, though England remain red hot on their day, while South Africa can’t be ruled out.

India should be capable of seeing off USA, Namibia, Netherlands and, if they consent to play, Pakistan to win Group A unscathed. They’re long odds-on to do so but if Pakistan don’t play them, this looks tantamount to that old bettors expression ‘buying money’.

T20 World Cup Prediction 1: India - 6pts win @ 2/13 (QuinnBet)

Expect Safe Passage For Australia

Co-hosts Sri Lanka are in Group B and there’ll be a whole stack of commitment by captain Dasun Shanaka and his squad to try to secure a place in the Super Eights stage.

To do so, they’ll have to beat Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman and I think with home advantage, they could do so but they’ll struggle to topple Australia, who are firm favourites on betting sites to progress as group winners and I think will do so.

T20 World Cup Prediction: Group B winner: Australia - 6pts win @ 4/11 (Ladbrokes)

England To Rise To The Occasion

With Scotland having replaced Bangladesh in Group C, there’ll be some ‘home nations’ interest, as the Scots will play group favourites England. Harry Brook has a strong squad to skipper, including Jos Buttler, recent Test centurion Jacob Bethell, the brilliant leg spinner Adil Rashid and, if he can stay fit, the zip of Jofra Archer.

England have the right ingredients to win their group but that’s not taking anything away from West Indies, who have vasts amounts of T20 experience in the various world franchises and really ought to qualify for the last eight under the tutelage of Shai Hope. Italy and Nepal complete that group. I’m leaving that group alone for the simple reason that England are a best-priced 2/5 and while I wouldn’t put you off getting involved if desired, they can be slow starters away from home.

Who Will Emerge From Group D?

Obviously, any self-respecting World Cup in any sport has a so-called ‘group of death’ and for me, in this competition, it’s Group D, which includes, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

Aiden Markram leads the Proteas into battle, with Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Norte all part of a classy-looking squad.

For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner is an able leader and can draw upon the skills of Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham and Devon Conway, while the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan have famously bagged big scalps on the world stage before and include Naveen Ul Haq and Fazal Hal Farooqi. They can also get involved in what could be a real scrap for qualification.

I think there’s a bet here on South Africa to win the group outright, for all it could be tough to do so. They’re currently the only group favourites on cricket betting sites who are odds against and I think they can justify those odds.

World T20 2026 Prediction: Group D winners: South Africa – 2pts win @ 5/4 (Bet365)

