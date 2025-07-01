Surrey shatter 126-year-old record score as Dom Sibley makes Durham toil in County Championship run-fest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dom Sibley’s titanic triple century powered Surrey to a club-record 820 for nine as Durham felt the heat with the Kookaburra ball in the Rothesay County Championship.

Resuming on 169, Sibley, who made the last of his 22 Test appearances for England four years ago, made a career-best 305, with the opener thumping 29 fours and two sixes in a marathon 475-ball innings that ended with Surrey on 745.

After Sam Curran’s 108 on Sunday, Dan Lawrence made it to three figures with 178 off 149 balls, while Will Jacks also had licence to tee off and he thumped 119 off 94 deliveries at the Kia Oval.

Durham did not even get the consolation of bowling Surrey out as Rory Burns declared after Jacks was out but not before his side had eclipsed their highest-ever total of 811, which was set in 1899.

Will Rhodes was the pick of the attack with three for 131, while Matthew Potts, Daniel Hogg and George Drissell also conceded 100-plus runs, the latter claiming figures of 45-1-247-1 in stifling conditions.

Durham need 671 just to avoid the follow-on against the reigning county champions and they ended day two on 59 for one, with Matthew Fisher bowling Emilio Gay in the fourth over of the reply.

open image in gallery Dom Sibley made a career-best 305 ( PA Archive )

Elsewhere in Division One, Worcestershire captain Jake Libby made 228 not out a day after Adam Hose’s explosive 266 as Worcestershire racked up 679 for seven against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl.

Gareth Roderick also made 80 as Hampshire’s bowlers wilted before the hosts closed on 68 for three, with Tom Taylor claiming leg-before verdicts against Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins.

Ben Slater underpinned Nottinghamshire’s 214 for three with 116 not out – his first century of 2025 – in response to Somerset’s 379 at Taunton, with Tom Banton’s 84 the top score for the home side.

Essex slipped from 273 for three to 368 all out against Yorkshire, who went to stumps on 143 for three at York thanks to opener Adam Lyth’s stoic unbeaten 65 from 172 balls.

Daniel Hughes’ 151 helped Sussex to 278 for three after Warwickshire were all out for 415 at Hove.

In Division Two, England’s record Test wicket-taker and Lancashire captain James Anderson collected two for 45 as Derbyshire were all out for 261 after the Red Rose had made 367 at Chesterfield.

open image in gallery James Anderson helped Lancashire take control at Chesterfield ( PA Wire )

Anderson struck in his second and third overs, snaring Mitchell Wagstaff lbw and then bowling fellow opener Caleb Jewell, while George Balderson was the pick of the bowlers with four for 71.

First-innings centurion Keaton Jennings made 51 not out in Lancashire reaching 114 for one and an overnight lead of 220.

Naavya Sharma claimed four for 24 as leaders Leicestershire lurched to 103 for eight after Ben Geddes’ 137 had lifted Middlesex to 534 at Grace Road.

Daniel Bell-Drummond made 158 and Harry Finch underscored Kent’s 566 for eight declared before Northamptonshire reached 140 for one, with Ricardo Vasconcelos unbeaten on 87.

James Bracey’s 133 ushered Gloucestershire to 380 against Glamorgan, who replied with 228 for four as Colin Ingram (52 not out) and Ben Kellaway (55no) put on an unbroken 107 at Sophia Gardens.

PA