Jofra Archer waits at least another week for Test return with England unchanged

Jofra Archer must wait at least another week for a much-anticipated Test comeback after England decided to stick with a winning formula against India at Edgbaston.

Archer was parachuted into England’s squad for the second Rothesay Test starting on Wednesday, raising the prospect of the paceman ending a hiatus from the longest format stretching back to February 2021.

But he missed training on Monday to tend to a family emergency and England then confirmed they were keeping the same XI that claimed a thrilling five-wicket win in the series opener at Headingley last week.

The 30-year-old, who is expected to rejoin the England camp on Tuesday, could therefore make his return in the third Test next week at Lord’s, the scene of his 2019 World Cup final and Ashes heroics.

Archer’s career has been stop-start since then owing to repeated injuries in his right elbow and lower back, while a broken thumb derailed hopes of him being available for the start of the English summer.

Having only returned to first-class cricket last week after a four-year absence – bowling 18 overs at Durham – his head coach at Sussex, Paul Farbrace, warned Archer needed more time in county cricket.

But England’s managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key insisted they were not rushing back the fast bowler, who had been on a strict white-ball only diet for the past 12 months before his Sussex outing.

Key added Archer could be “one of the best bowlers we’ve had”, a suggestion Chris Woakes agrees with, as he said: “We all know how good he can be but he’s at an age where his best is still ahead of him.

1st Test: Headingley, June 20-24 - England won by 5 wickets

2nd Test: Edgbaston, July 2-6

3rd Test: Lord's, July 10-14

4th Test: Emirates Old Trafford, July 23-27

5th Test: Kia Oval, July 31-August 4

“I’m sure he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there and show people what he has already done in the whites. It is a big boost to have him back.

“He adds a lot to the group, not only as a player but as a person and as a character.

“He’s had a tough journey over the last few years with his injuries and it’s credit to him the hard work he’s put in to be back in this position to be able to hopefully play Test cricket again.”

England may have released Archer – along with Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton and Sam Cook, who have also been overlooked for selection – to play in the final two days of ongoing county matches but the short turnaround between the second and third Tests mean the quartet will remain with England in Birmingham.

Woakes returned figures of one for 148 in Leeds although he made a valuable 38 in England’s first innings to blunt the second new ball, sharing in three stands worth 111 that should not be underplayed.

Still trying to find some fluency after an ankle injury blighted his pre-season and meant he missed the start of the domestic summer, the 36-year-old will be hoping for some home comforts at Edgbaston.

Woakes said: “I’ve always been better for overs under the belt. I need to get that workload up to feel good, sharp and robust, body-wise. I definitely felt like I got better as the game went on.

“I’m still trying to get better and improve every time I go out there. People like to talk about age a lot but it is just a number. If I feel like I’m performing well, I’ll carry on.”

While former England all-rounder Moeen Ali joined the team to oversee training in a coaching capacity on Monday, India are still weighing up whether to include Jasprit Bumrah, who the tourists confirmed will only play two more of the remaining four Tests.

Woakes added: “I don’t think we can focus too much on Jasprit, even though he is a world-class player and world-class bowler. They’ve got (other) guys that can come in and cause us issues.”