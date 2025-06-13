Steve Smith suffers nasty injury after dropping catch in World Test Championship final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Smith suffered a nasty injury as the Australia batter dropped a crucial catch at slip during the final innings of the World Test Championship final.

The defending champions had set South Africa an imposing target of 282 as they looked to secure back-to-back Test titles, and looked to be firmly on top as Temba Bavuma edged Mitchell Starc soon after the dismissal of Wiaan Mulder.

Fielding at first slip, Smith was stood closer than usual after several edges had fallen short of the cordon over the last couple of days, with a helmet on his head as he stood several feet in front of wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

But a flashing drive from South Africa skipper Bavuma caused the ball to fly quickly to Smith, who thrust his hands at it but could not cling on.

Tumbling to the floor, the 36-year-old was immediately in severe discomfort, calling for medical attention before rushing back to the pavilion while grasping the injured digit, with Cricket Australia later revealing the extent of the injury.

“Steve Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the ICC Men's World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's,” they said in a statement. “He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to hospital for x-rays and further treatment.”

Smith would appear unlikely to play any further part in the final and may also be a major doubt for Australia’s next engagement in the West Indies. The first of three Tests in the Caribbean begins in Barbados on 25 June.

His drop could well prove costly, too, with Bavuma - limping due to an injury of his own - making steady progress in partnership with Aiden Markram as South Africa whittle away at their target in pursuit of an unlikely Test triumph.