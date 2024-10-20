South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest score and updates as Proteas win toss and bowl first in Dubai
Follow all the live action from the Women’s T20 World Cup final in Dubai
South Africa will take on New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup final in Dubai after the three pre-tournament favourites were knocked out of the competition early.
Australia travelled to Dubai as the number one ranked T20 side in the world and favourites to lift a fourth successive trophy, but were knocked out by South Africa in the semi-finals.
England and India both faltered at the group stage and never reached the knockouts, ensuring that the final will be the first white-ball women’s final without Australia or England being involved.
Six-time winners Australia suffered a shock loss to South Africa, who won by eight wickets, chasing down 135 with 16 balls to spare. New Zealand, meanwhile, defeated the West Indies by nine runs in a tense and close semi-final to set up today’s showpiece.
Follow all the live action in the blog below:
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
When is the Women’s T20 World Cup final?
The final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday 20 October. It is due to start at 3pm BST.
Is South Africa v New Zealand on TV?
South Africa take on New Zealand in the final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.
A thrilling tournament has proved unpredictable at virtually every turn with all three of the sport’s powerhouses failing to make this decider.
Both India and England failed to make it through the group stages before Australia, champions of the last three editions of this event, fell to a shock semi-final defeat against South Africa.
Runners-up last time, Laura Wolvaardt’s side will be looking to go one better as they face a New Zealand side that edged out the West Indies in the second semi-final.
Women’s T20 World Cup final
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup final.
The tournament had been originally scheduled to be held in Bangladesh but was moved on the eve of the tournament to the United Arab Emirates and all the matches have been split between Dubai and Sharjah.
The pre-tournament favourites Australia were knocked out in the semi-finals by South Africa.
