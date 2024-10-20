South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest score and updates as Proteas win toss and bowl first in Dubai

South Africa take on New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup final ( REUTERS )

South Africa will take on New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup final in Dubai after the three pre-tournament favourites were knocked out of the competition early.

Australia travelled to Dubai as the number one ranked T20 side in the world and favourites to lift a fourth successive trophy, but were knocked out by South Africa in the semi-finals.

England and India both faltered at the group stage and never reached the knockouts, ensuring that the final will be the first white-ball women’s final without Australia or England being involved.

Six-time winners Australia suffered a shock loss to South Africa, who won by eight wickets, chasing down 135 with 16 balls to spare. New Zealand, meanwhile, defeated the West Indies by nine runs in a tense and close semi-final to set up today’s showpiece.

Follow all the live action in the blog below: