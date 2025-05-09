PSL follows IPL by postponing matches amid growing hostilities between India and Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pakistan Super League has postponed its season indefinitely hours after the Indian Premier League confirmed that all its matches will be suspended for one week, amid escalating tensions in the region.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially said the PSL season would be concluded in the United Arab Emirates, but more extreme measures have now been taken.

Tensions have escalated sharply following Indian missile strikes that killed at least 26 people in disputed Kashmir last weekend, which Pakistan has vowed to avenge.

In a statement, the IPL confirmed that updates regarding a new schedule and venues will be announced in due course following consultations with stakeholders and franchisees.

It added: “While the BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders. At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation.”

Ten English players are currently playing in the IPL, with seven more in Pakistan. All the latter are involved in a WhatsApp group, which has been used to discuss the situation and to share information.

The Professional Cricketers’ Association has offered logistical assistance and support, keeping players informed with up-to-date security details and government advice. The England and Wales Cricket Board has also been monitoring official channels.

The process of assisting with the departures of overseas players from India has already begun, and the PA news agency understands that a number of English players have already left.

Tom Moffat, the chief executive of the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA), told the PA news agency: “It has been concerning to see the situation unfold in India and Pakistan and we hope that the situation de-escalates as soon as possible.

“Cricket is secondary to the health and safety of the people in both countries, including the players competing in the IPL and PSL.

“The WCA and our member associations have been in regular contact with impacted players and assisting with advice to help with their individual decisions, supported by our expert security consultants.”

”We are pleased both events have acted on concerns raised.”

The PCB said it had made its decision to attempt to conclude its competition in the UAE as a consequence of India allegedly targeting the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Wednesday evening with a surveillance drone.

It follows the postponement of a match on Thursday between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi that involved three English players: James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Luke Wood.

Confirming the switch to Dubai, PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi added: “The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart.

“However, in view of the extremely irresponsible and dangerous Indian act of targeting the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was manifestly done to disrupt the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League X, the PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches to the UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved from the possible reckless targeting by India.”