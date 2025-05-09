India-Pakistan latest: India says it ‘repulsed’ multiple drone attacks near border amid heavy Kashmir shelling
India and Pakistan accuse each other of drone attacks after third night of military escalations
The Indian army says it has 'repulsed' multiple Pakistani drone attacks last night along its entire western border, after air raid sirens were heard in several Indian cities.
Blasts were reported in India's Jammu city during the third night of one of the worst military escalations between two nuclear-powered neighbours in decades.
Pakistan has denied carrying out the attacks. A minister told the BBC that the country was yet to hit back at India and would not deny its actions when it does so.
Heavy shelling across the de facto border in Kashmir continued for another night, with India accusing Pakistan of repeatedly violating a 2021 ceasefire. Yesterday, Pakistan said its shelling targeted Indian military facilities and that it had killed "40-50 soldiers" in retaliation for pre-dawn strikes by India on Wednesday morning.
Other countries have urged the two nuclear-armed neighbours to step back from a pattern of escalatory attacks, which began with a terror attack against mostly Hindu tourists last month that India blames on Pakistan. Islamabad has denied involvement.
Pakistan Super League moved to UAE
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that all upcoming matches of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be relocated to the United Arab Emirates amid military escalations with India.
One of the matches that was supposed to take place in Rawalpindi was rescheduled after a drone hit near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, according to reports.
A total of eight matches are left in the tournament, which was originally scheduled to conclude in Pakistan.
Two dozen airports in India shut
India's aviation authorities have shut down 24 airports for civil flight operations till 10 May amid military escalations with Pakistan.
The airports were shut in the states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and the Indian-administered union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
List of the airports shut:
- Chandigarh
- Srinagar
- Amritsar
- Ludhiana
- Bhuntar
- Kishengarh
- Patiala
- Shimla
- Kangra-Gaggal
- Bathinda
- Jaisalmer
- Jodhpur
- Bikaner
- Halwara
- Pathankot
- Jammu
- Leh
- Mundra
- Jamnagar
- Hirasa
- Porbandar
- Keshod
- Kandla
- Bhuj
Vance says war between India and Pakistan 'none of our business'
Vice president JD Vance said the US cannot control the nuclear-armed Asian neighbours and a war between them would be "none of our business".
"We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control these countries, though," Mr Vance told Fox News.
"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," he added.
Mr Vance's statement contradicted president Donald Trump's earlier offer of "help" to solve the crisis in Asia.
India is an important partner for Washington, which aims to counter China's rising influence, while Pakistan remains a US ally despite its diminished importance after Washington's withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.
Indian army says Pakistan attacked entire western border
The Indian army this morning said Pakistan's military launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along its entire western border last night.
It also accused Pakistan of another night of heavy shelling along the de facto border in the Himalayan region, where a fragile ceasefire was agreed in 2021.
"The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations," the army said in a statement.
Pakistan has strongly denied India's claims that it launched attacks targeting cities such as Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer and Srinagar.
A minister told the BBC that the country was yet to hit back at India and would not deny its actions when it does so.
Islamabad said New Delhi's accusations were part of a "reckless propaganda campaign" designed to damage Pakistan’s image and stir up tensions in the region, Geo TV reported.
Frightened Kashmir residents living on cusp of India-Pakistan war
Kashmir Residents told The Independent they are terrified, as “it is the common people who will suffer” in the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.
“There are queues for petrol and groceries. There’s no business and people have no money,” Srinagar shopkeeper Nazir Ahmad said.
Scared Kashmir residents live on cusp of India-Pakistan war: The Independent reports
Pictured: Displaced Kashmiri Muslims take shelter
Displaced Kashmiri Muslims, take shelter in a government degree college during a fresh skirmish near the Line of Control.
ICYMI: India and Pakistan blame each other for escalations
- Two huge blasts and sirens were heard in Jammu city in Indian Kashmir on Thursday and there was a blackout across the city.
- India’s army Pakistan of firing missiles and drones at two military bases in Indian-administered Kashmir, and another in India's Punjab district.
- Pakistan’s defence minister denied Pakistan is responsible for any attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.
- Pakistan also said it shot down 25 Indian drones overnight, but Delhi did not comment.
Twins, 12, among those killed in Indian border town
Clutching their father’s hand, 12-year-old twins Zain and Zoya tried to escape night-time shelling, part of the deadly crossfire that has erupted between India and Pakistan.
They were fleeing to safety after a loud blast shook their house in the Indian border town of Poonch. But they had barely stepped outside when another explosion tore through the street, killing them both.
“They came [into the world] together and they died together,” their uncle, Adil Pathan, told The Independent. “One of them took their last breaths in my arms.”
Read more by Shweta Sharma and Mohammad Dawood here:
