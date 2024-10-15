✕ Close Ben Stokes trains during England nets in Multan, Pakistan

An unprecedented spin-heavy Pakistan cricket won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against England cricket in Multan.

Ben Stokes returned to lead England after recovering from a torn hamstring as the visitors made two changes from the side which recorded an innings and 47-run win in the first Test last week.

Stokes, who missed England’s 2-1 win at home against Sri Lanka and also last week’s victory in Multan, replaced Chris Woakes while Matthew Potts came in for fellow seamer Gus Atkinson.

Pakistan, who are on an 11-match winless streak at home, dropped four senior players – including out-of-form Babar Azam – for the rest of the series as Kamran Ghulam was handed a Test debut.

Meanwhile, spin trio Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood – who haven’t played first-class cricket for nine months – also come into the starting XI, forming a five-strong spin attack alongside Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub.

Follow all the latest live coverage in the live blog below: