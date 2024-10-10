Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket score and first Test updates as Root and Brook help build mammoth total
Follow all the action from Multan Cricket Stadium as England and Pakistan rocket towards a draw
Joe Root has overhauled Sir Alastair Cook as England’s record run scorer in Test cricket, passing his former captain’s mark of 12,472 on day three of the series opener against Pakistan.
Root arrived in the country needing 71 to take top spot and got there in his first innings, seizing a crown he has long been destined for in typically assured fashion on the third morning in Multan.
The 33-year-old assumed the mantle with a check drive for four off Aamer Jamal, moving fifth on the all-time list in his 147th Test appearance – 14 fewer than Cook managed before his retirement in 2018.
It was a typically assured innings from the Yorkshireman and sorely needed after he came to the crease with England on 4-1 in reply to Pakistan’s bumper score of 556 but a lifeless pitch allowed the visitors to soar past their hosts’ total as Root passed 250 run and fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook joined him in clearing 200 as the game appeared destined for a draw..
Follow all the latest coverage in the live blog below:
Pakistan vs England
36.6
Shoaib Bashir to Salman Ali Agha. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
Pakistan vs England
36.5
Shoaib Bashir to Salman Ali Agha. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Atkinson.
Pakistan vs England
36.4
Shoaib Bashir to Salman Ali Agha. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Atkinson.
Pakistan vs England
36.3
Shoaib Bashir to Aamir Jamal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Duckett, fielded by Crawley.
Pakistan vs England
36.2
Shoaib Bashir to Aamir Jamal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
Pakistan vs England
36.1
Shoaib Bashir to Aamir Jamal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
Pakistan vs England
35.6
Jack Leach to Salman Ali Agha. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bashir.
Pakistan vs England
35.5
Jack Leach to Aamir Jamal. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
Pakistan vs England
35.4
Jack Leach to Aamir Jamal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bashir.
Pakistan vs England
35.3
Jack Leach to Aamir Jamal. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
