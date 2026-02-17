T20 World Cup star misses crucial match after eating ‘dodgy burger’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand were dealt an unexpected setback ahead of their crucial T20 World Cup clash with Canada after their captain Mitchell Santner was ruled out through illness.

Stand-in skipper Daryl Mitchell explained the situation, revealing Santner was unable to play after he "had a dodgy burger last night."

Cole McConchie replaced Santner, while Kyle Jamieson came in for Lockie Ferguson, who returned home for the birth of his first child but is expected back for the Super 8s.

New Zealand entered the match knowing that a victory would see them progress through their group after previous wins over Afghanistan and the UAE, although they were beaten by South Africa on Saturday.

Conversely, Canada, knew they would be eliminated with a defeat after coming out on the wrong end of results against South Africa and the UAE.

open image in gallery Rachin Ravindra (left) and Glenn Phillips guided New Zealand to victory in the absence of Santner ( AP )

In the end, New Zealand made light work of Canada as they raced to an eight-wicket victory in Chennai.

Canada batted first and posted a respectable 173-4, thanks largely to a brilliant 110 from opener Yuvraj Samra.

He became just the second centurion of this year’s tournament after Pathum Nissanka hit a ton for Sri Lanka against Australia on Monday.

New Zealand lost openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen early, but Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips combined to ease any nerves.

The pair made unbeaten half-centuries to guide New Zealand home with just under five overs to spare.

New Zealand are now through to the Super 8s and are set to face England in Sri Lanka next week after Harry Brook’s team battled past Italy on Monday.

Elsewhere, later on Tuesday, Zimbabwe will aim for a win over Ireland that could surprisingly knock 2021 champions Australia out in the first round for the first time since 2009.

Nepal, having lost all three group games, concludes its T20 World Cup journey against Scotland on Tuesday afternoon.