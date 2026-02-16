Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australia on the brink of T20 World Cup exit after loss to Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka guided Sri Lanka to victory against Australia
Pathum Nissanka guided Sri Lanka to victory against Australia (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Australia are on the verge of crashing out of the T20 World Cup after losing to Sri Lanka on Monday.
  • The two sides faced each other in Kandy, Sri Lanka, with Australia making 181 all out in their 20 overs.
  • Sri Lanka chased the total down in style, with opener Pathum Nissanka hitting an incredible unbeaten century to lead his team home with two overs to spare.
  • Australia have now lost two of their three matches at the tournament after they were beaten by Zimbabwe on Friday.
  • If Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Tuesday, Australia will be out of the World Cup at the group stage.

