Australia on the brink of T20 World Cup exit after loss to Sri Lanka
- Australia are on the verge of crashing out of the T20 World Cup after losing to Sri Lanka on Monday.
- The two sides faced each other in Kandy, Sri Lanka, with Australia making 181 all out in their 20 overs.
- Sri Lanka chased the total down in style, with opener Pathum Nissanka hitting an incredible unbeaten century to lead his team home with two overs to spare.
- Australia have now lost two of their three matches at the tournament after they were beaten by Zimbabwe on Friday.
- If Zimbabwe beat Ireland on Tuesday, Australia will be out of the World Cup at the group stage.
