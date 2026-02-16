England survive another huge scare against Italy to keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are through to the next stage of the T20 World Cup but they were given another major scare in a 24-run victory over brave Italy in Kolkata.

Needing only a win to guarantee a Super 8s spot, England were on 128-5 midway through the 16th over, but Will Jacks’ T20 best of 53 not out off 22 balls from number seven powered them to 202-7.

The momentum was with England when Jofra Archer took two wickets in his first over but Ben Manenti reignited a see-saw contest with a jaw-dropping 60 off 25 deliveries, including six sixes and four fours.

open image in gallery Ben Manenti batted brilliantly for 60 off 25 balls ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Italy came close to snatching an all-time great upset ( AP )

When Jacks burgled his wicket and Sam Curran took two in two, the jig appeared to be up for Italy, only for Grant Stewart to thrash two sixes apiece off Archer and Adil Rashid, who conceded 21 in his last over to leave the tournament’s lowest-ranked side needing 30 from the last 12 balls.

Curran’s death bowling once again came to the fore as he conceded just five and snared Stewart for 45, finishing with 3-22, as Italy were all out for 178, with Jamie Overton finishing things off.

England therefore finish second in Group C, behind the West Indies, but this was another unconvincing outing having also underwhelmed in their three previous matches and they head to Sri Lanka for the next phase with questions hanging over them.

Most worryingly, Jos Buttler is averaging a paltry 13.25 at the tournament following another failure and while Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell flickered, they fell feebly to catches a few metres in from the leg-side boundary after Harry Brook won the toss for the eighth T20 in a row.

open image in gallery Jos Buttler endured another failure with the bat for England ( Getty Images )

When Brook was persuaded to reach out and toe-end a wider delivery to the wicketkeeper and Tom Banton miscued a Crishan Kalugamage googly into the deep, England were 105-5 with no one progressing beyond 30.

But the momentum changed in the final three balls of Manenti's spell. Having subdued England with his fast off-spinners, Manenti looked on furiously when Kalugamage's misfield led to a four for Jacks, who then thrashed back-to-back sixes – the second off a full toss – and Italy wilted thereafter.

Curran followed up two sixes off Kalugamage by curiously spooning a quicker, wider delivery to JJ Smuts to end a 54-run stand in 25 balls with Jacks, who got the scoreboard rocketing.

Two more leg-side sixes followed in the final over as Jacks brought up a 21-ball fifty, the fastest by an Englishman in this event, as well as his side's 200, seemingly putting them out of reach.

Italy's highest ever chase was 155 against Ireland in a warm-up last month and they were two down inside the first over, with Archer's 90mph deliveries producing errors from Anthony Mosca and Smuts.

Buttler produced a leaping one-handed grab to see off Italy captain Harry Manenti but Justin Mosca collected three fours in an over off Archer and Ben Manenti welcomed Rashid and Liam Dawson into the attack with sixes off both spinners before clearing the rope twice off Curran.

open image in gallery Grant Stewart’s late heroics weren’t quite enough for Italy ( Getty )

open image in gallery England could ultimately celebrate another narrow escape ( Getty )

Jacks, having leaked 13 in the powerplay, was brought back for a second over. The tactic backfired against the West Indies last week and looked set to do so again when Manenti thrashed 20 off four balls, which included a blow to reach a 22-ball half-century.

An attempt at a third leg-side six in the over was scooped up by Banton in the deep and while Curran dismissed Marcus Campopiano and Gian-Piero Meade with successive balls, Stewart made sure England could not slack off.

Only when Curran tightened up Stewart, who skewed to short third man for 45 off 23 balls, were England able to breathe a sigh of relief and end the challenge of a motley crew team containing teachers, factory workers and a pizza chef in their ranks.