Netherlands vs United States LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Twenty20 Tri-Series in Netherlands August 2024
Follow all the action from Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd
Follow live coverage of Netherlands vs United States from the Twenty20 Tri-Series in Netherlands August 2024 today.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
Netherlands vs United States
Netherlands win by 102 runs
Netherlands vs United States
15.4
OUT! Bowled. Zach Lion-Cachet to Nosthusha Kenjige. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed.
Netherlands vs United States
15.3
Zach Lion-Cachet to Juanoy Drysdale. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.
Netherlands vs United States
15.2
Zach Lion-Cachet to Juanoy Drysdale. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klein.
Netherlands vs United States
15.1
Zach Lion-Cachet to Nosthusha Kenjige. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.
Netherlands vs United States
14.6
OUT! Caught. Vikram Singh to Shayan Jahangir. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Lion-Cachet.
Netherlands vs United States
14.5
Vikram Singh to Nosthusha Kenjige. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.
Netherlands vs United States
14.4
OUT! Caught. Vikram Singh to Yasir Mohammed. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Klein. Change of pace does the trick.
Netherlands vs United States
14.3
Vikram Singh to Yasir Mohammed. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Klein.
Netherlands vs United States
14.2
Vikram Singh to Yasir Mohammed. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.
