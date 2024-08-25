Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724605331

Netherlands vs United States LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Twenty20 Tri-Series in Netherlands August 2024

Follow all the action from Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 10:00
A general view of a cricket ball
A general view of a cricket ball (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Netherlands vs United States from the Twenty20 Tri-Series in Netherlands August 2024 today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1724605331

Netherlands vs United States

Netherlands win by 102 runs

25 August 2024 18:02
1724605326

Netherlands vs United States

15.4

OUT! Bowled. Zach Lion-Cachet to Nosthusha Kenjige. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed.

25 August 2024 18:02
1724605273

Netherlands vs United States

15.3

Zach Lion-Cachet to Juanoy Drysdale. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

25 August 2024 18:01
1724605270

Netherlands vs United States

15.2

Zach Lion-Cachet to Juanoy Drysdale. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klein.

25 August 2024 18:01
1724605210

Netherlands vs United States

15.1

Zach Lion-Cachet to Nosthusha Kenjige. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

25 August 2024 18:00
1724605145

Netherlands vs United States

14.6

OUT! Caught. Vikram Singh to Shayan Jahangir. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Lion-Cachet.

25 August 2024 17:59
1724605086

Netherlands vs United States

14.5

Vikram Singh to Nosthusha Kenjige. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.

25 August 2024 17:58
1724605025

Netherlands vs United States

14.4

OUT! Caught. Vikram Singh to Yasir Mohammed. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Klein. Change of pace does the trick.

25 August 2024 17:57
1724604966

Netherlands vs United States

14.3

Vikram Singh to Yasir Mohammed. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Klein.

25 August 2024 17:56
1724604906

Netherlands vs United States

14.2

Vikram Singh to Yasir Mohammed. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.

25 August 2024 17:55

