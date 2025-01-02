Who is Kwena Maphaka? Teenage fast bowler set to become South Africa’s youngest ever Test cricketer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kwena Maphaka will become South Africa’s youngest ever Test cricketer after being handed a debut as one of three changes to their side for the second and final Test against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town.

The exciting 18-year-old Maphaka surpasses the record of Paul Adams after making his T20I and ODI debuts last year.

The left-armer has been clocked at speeds in excess of 90mph in white-ball cricket and has risen rapidly through the professional ranks.

Born in Johannesburg, Maphaka was just 15 when he burst on to the scene at the 2022 U19 World Cup with three outstanding displays of quick swing bowling. Two years later, he was named player of the tournament on home pitches at the next edition of the event, earning an IPL deal with the Mumbai Indians.

The teenage sensation has only bowled 60.5 overs in first class cricket and was sitting his school exams a few months ago. He takes the place of Dane Paterson, who took 5-61 in the first innings at Centurion as South Africa booked their place in the World Test Championship final.

“We want to go with an extra bit of pace, even though Paterson has been superb for us,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma explained.

“Whatever happens from a performance point of view, it will put him (Maphaka) in good stead. He will be looking forward to running in with Kagiso Rabada over the next few days.

“You want to allow him to be as free as you can... and allow the exuberance of youth to come out. It is a case of bowl as quick as you can.

“He does not have a foundation (of playing) first class cricket, and this is certainly not a trial for him, we know what his talent is all about.”

Opening batter Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out with a left thigh strain and will be replaced by all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who will bat at number three with Ryan Rickelton moving to the opener position.

open image in gallery Kwena Maphaka impressed with some hostile bowling in the ODI series ( Getty Images )

Spinner Keshav Maharaj has recovered from injury and replaces seamer Corbin Bosch after the latter starred on debut in the tense two-wicket win during last week’s first test in Pretoria.

The previous test at Newlands against India 12 months ago was completed in 107 overs as the visitors won by seven wickets, the shortest game to have a winner in test history.

The pitch then drew heavy criticism and Bavuma seemed reluctant to discuss it on the eve of the fixture with Pakistan.

“The wicket looks quite interesting. Hopefully it does go the full five days, or at least offers the opportunity to,” was all he said.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but Bavuma said they are fired up to close out the series against Pakistan and are not treating this as a dead rubber.

“The series is still on the line, it is not just a case of we ticked the box of being in the final,” Bavuma said. “We still want to be clinical, we are eying 2-0. The focus is still there.

“As much as we won last week, we were not at our best with bat and ball and that is something to work on.”

South Africa XI to play Pakistan at Newlands: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

Additional reporting by Reuters