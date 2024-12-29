Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen turned batting heroes as South Africa edged Pakistan by two wickets to win a thrilling first Test at Centurion and book themselves a place in next year’s World Test Championship final.

Rabada scored 31 and Jansen 16 in an unbeaten partnership of 51 off 50 balls to see South Africa over the line and deny Pakistan a dramatic comeback victory after Mohammed Abbas took six wickets as he shredded through the home batting order.

The Test had a finish more like that of a Twenty20 match as the tailenders delivered success after South Africa had slumped dramatically before lunch and offered Pakistan the chance to win a Test in South Africa for the first time in 18 years.

Rabada, who is ranked as the second best Test bowler in the world, emerged however, as an unlikely batting hero while Jansen delivered the winning runs with a classy drive to the boundary, amid scenes of delirious celebration.

“Quite an emotional one and a good advert for Test cricket,” said home captain Temba Bavuma. “A lot of joy and happiness for us but a bit of a rollercoaster. We did it the hard way but we’re glad to be able to get the result.”

It was heartbreaking for Pakistan as Abbas had brought them close with four wickets in a marathon spell of 13 successive overs before lunch as South Africa made heavy work of chasing a modest target of 148.

Abbas, whose overall figures were 6-54 off 19.3 overs, engineered a dramatic collapse when South Africa looked headed for a comfortable victory with 50 runs needed and six wickets in hand.

open image in gallery Mohammad Abbas tore through the South African line-up ( Getty Images )

His haul included the fortunate dismissal of captain Bavuma for 40, who walked after thinking he had edged the ball behind to the wicket keeper but will be ruing not reviewing the decision as the television replays showed it had not touched his bat but rather his pocket on the way through.

Abbas also bowled Aiden Markram and had David Bedingham and Corbin Bosch caught behind – Bosch going first ball to see South Africa slump from 96-4 to 99-8.

“I’m extremely proud of our efforts but going forward as a team, we need to be more ruthless. We have to seize the moments that Test cricket provide,” said Pakistan captain Shan Masood.

open image in gallery South Africa eventually stumbled over the line ( Getty Images )

South Africa have now won six successive Tests, starting with success in the West Indies in August and following it with two-Test series wins in Bangladesh and then home to Sri Lanka last month.

They moved top of the WTC standings after beating Sri Lanka in Gqeberha but needed to win one of the two-Test series against Pakistan to make sure of a place in the final at Lord’s from June 11-15.

The second Test between South Africa and Pakistan is at Newlands in Cape Town, starting next Friday.