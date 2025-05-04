South Africa star Kagiso Rabada banned after failing recreational drugs test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada revealed he is serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug.

Rabada, who sits second in the International Cricket Council Test bowling rankings, went back home after playing just two matches with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League last month.

The Titans said at the time he had done so to tend to an "important personal matter" and the 29-year-old disclosed this was due to returning an adverse analytical finding for a recreational substance.

Rabada expressed profound regret at his actions and is already looking at drawing a line under the incident although it is unclear when he will be able to resume his career, putting a question mark over his involvement in South Africa's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's next month.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down," he said in a statement released by the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the country's players' union.

"I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.

open image in gallery Kagiso Rabada could miss the World Test championship final ( Getty Images )

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."

Rabada underlined his status as South Africa's pace spearhead and one of the world's finest bowlers when he became the quickest to reach 300 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled in October last year.

He briefly shot back up to the top of the ICC's Test bowling standings, having first gone to the summit in January 2018, but he has since been leapfrogged by India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Rabada has taken 327 wickets at an average of 22 from just 70 Tests while he has amassed a further 168 dismissals in 108 ODIs and 71 in 65 T20 internationals.

open image in gallery Kagiso Rabada is one of the world’s premier pace bowlers ( AFP via Getty Images )

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed in a statement that Rabada had "returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a prohibited substance," before adding: "The incident is regrettable, however, Rabada has reassured CSA and his fans of his commitment to upholding professional standards and has restated his passion to the sport of cricket and the country he represents with purpose.

"CSA is fully committed to drug-free sport and reminds cricket players, both professional and amateur, of the importance of adhering to all regulations. We are steadfast in our support to all players in this regard.

The PA news agency has contacted SACA for further comment.

PA