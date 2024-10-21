Kagiso Rabada smashes Test cricket record to give South Africa edge over Bangladesh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Kagiso Rabada has become the quickest fast bowler in Test cricket history to claim 300 Test wickets during the first match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The 29-year-old brought up the milestone when Mushfiqur Rahim was bowled for 11 runs, and became the fastest to reach 300 wickets in terms of the number of balls bowled.

The previous record was held by Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis, who took 12,602 deliveries to claim the same number of Test scalps, while Rabada managed the achievement in just 11,817.

Rabada’s 11,817 puts him ahead of Dale Steyn who took 12,605 and Allan Donald who needed 13,672. Rabada’s 300 wickets have come in just 65 Tests, and if that milestone is taken into account Rabada would sit third behind Steyn (61 matches) and Donald (63 matches).

The South African quick made his Test debut in 2015, and is the sixth South African to take more than 300 Test wickets, although Steyn has the highest number with 439 in 93 Tests.

England bowler James Anderson is the fast bowler with the most Test wickets, with 704, third on the all-time list behind the late great Shane Warne with 708, and Muttiah Muralitharan who stands at the top with 800.

“When I came on to bowl this morning, I wasn’t really thinking about that final wicket,” Rabada said, reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

“I was more focused on how we were going to win this Test, especially after losing the toss and bowling first. But when it happened, it was just a relief. Everyone plays for milestones, but it was a relief.

“The way my team-mates support me, we support each other, and that felt really good.“It’s a special moment. As for the record, I didn’t know about it, but I guess it motivates me to do even better.”