Jonathan Trott explains stance on England role after ending stint as Afghanistan coach

Jonathan Trott has suggested that he would be interested in one day coaching England cricket after concluding his stint in charge of Afghanistan cricket.

The former England top-order batter’s time with the Asian nation came to an end after a group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup, with Trott’s final match in charge a one-sided win over Canada.

The 44-year-old spent nearly four years in the role and led Afghanistan to the final four of the last T20 World Cup, their first appearance in the semi-finals of a major tournament.

Trott, who has also worked as an assistant with Trent Rockets in the Hundred, has been mentioned as a possible successor to Brendon McCullum with the England boss under pressure after a disastrous Ashes campaign.

And while insisting he had no plans lined up, Trott admitted that the idea of coaching England in the future would appeal.

"I'm not going to let you put words in my mouth, but, you know, I've really enjoyed this,” Trott, who made nine Test hundreds, said. “I don't know what the future holds.

“Maybe I have a couple of days off and see how it goes. And I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round.

open image in gallery Jonathan Trott made nine Test hundreds for England ( Getty Images )

“I am very proud of the way I played my career, and always like to see the England side do well. I'd love to one day, hopefully, have the opportunity to coach a team that you hold so dear to your heart.

“There are a lot of people that I'm sure would love to do that job. So yeah, we'll have to see. But I just want to enjoy my coaching. And, you know, I've certainly enjoyed the last couple of years here.”

England will take on Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in a round-robin at the Super 8 stage, with the top two teams qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

India, South Africa, the West Indies and Zimbabwe form the other group having finished top of their pools in the first competition phase.