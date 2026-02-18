Moeen Ali learning from Andrew Flintoff in bid to one day be England head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moeen Ali wants to gain some insights from Andrew Flintoff to become a more rounded coach in his bid to one day get the top job with England.

Flintoff, England’s 2005 Ashes talisman and former captain, is overseeing the second-string Lions’ white-ball tour against Pakistan Shaheens, with Moeen and Ben Stokes among his backroom staff.

A fairly informal arrangement, Moeen has witnessed first hand how Flintoff can invigorate his charges following their time together as player and consultant respectively with England’s white-ball teams.

Now he is looking to enhance his knowledge as he transitions away from playing, Moeen is relishing the chance to pick the brains of Flintoff, whose Lions side play their first match in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

“It’s just the way he goes about things,” Moeen told the Press Association. “We’re quite different personalities; we’re similar, but we’re different in terms of the way we speak and when to say things.

“I want to ask him a few questions. Freddie has this aura about him. As a player and even as a coach, he doesn’t get down, he understands emotions and players.

“Some coaches can be very up and down, very emotional, and Freddie’s not like that. He has motivational talks and gives players that extra bit of confidence sometimes, which can be quite difficult to do.

“I’m looking more at that side because I would say the coaching I’ve done previously is more on the technical side of things. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Moeen reversed a decision to retire to join Yorkshire for this year’s Vitality Blast but he is studying for his ECB Level Three qualification and aims to be an international head coach in the future.

While it is a distant prospect now, the England head coach role is the ultimate ambition, following a distinguished playing career for his country that saw him win both white-ball World Cups.

“Definitely the goal is to be a head coach of an international cricket team,” Moeen, who played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20s for England, said. “One day, being England head coach would be amazing.

“There’s different aspects of coaching. Some people are more technical, some are more mental, some are more hands on and hands off. It’s just working out what I’m good at and not so good at.”

Stokes joins the Lions in the United Arab Emirates while rehabbing from an adductor injury suffered during the Ashes. He has since undergone surgery on a broken cheek after being hit by a ball while coaching in Durham.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Ben,” Moeen said. “I played a lot with Ben and spent a lot of time with him (during their playing careers). I think he’ll be a terrific coach in the future.”

After his brief coaching stint, Moeen is set to head to Sri Lanka to join Sky Sports for its coverage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, working alongside former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain.

“I’m absolutely buzzing about that,” the 38-year-old added. “That’s always something I wanted to do. I grew up watching Sky Sports as a young kid, always followed cricket and played when Nasser and Athers were commentating. To be part of that crew for the World Cup, honestly it’s amazing.”

