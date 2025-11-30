Joe Root suggests Ashes series ‘doesn’t need’ pink-ball Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England batter Joe Root suggested the Ashes does not need a pink-ball Test, as England gear up for an important day-nighter in Brisbane.

England produced an abject performance in the Ashes series opener in Perth, and will aim to respond strongly to that eight-wicket defeat inside two days. Root was dismissed for zero in the first innings before falling for eight in the next.

They have their work cut out at the Gabba, a ground they have not won at since 1986, and in a Test format in which they have only won two of seven, including three defeats in Australia.

Their hosts on Thursday have won 13 of 14, with only a surprise defeat to the West Indies last year - also at the Gabba - blotting their copybook.

Asked on Sunday whether an Ashes needed a pink-ball Test, Root said on Sunday: “I personally don't think so.

“It's very successful and very popular here. Australia has got a good record here. So you can see why we're playing one of those games.

“Ultimately, two years out it's going to be there. It's part and parcel of making sure you're ready for it.

“A series like this, does it need it? I don't think so. But it doesn't mean that it shouldn't be here either.”

Former England captain Root has now gone 29 innings without a century against Australia in test matches Down Under, with England’s latest defeat sparking more criticism of his form, but the 34-year-old had no doubt about his ability to score again.

“It's pretty disappointing in terms of the numbers,” Root said, referring to the previous Test.

“I think it's having a bit of realism, understanding, yes there are things that I might have done differently if I get an opportunity again, but also it's not the end of the world.”

Root opted against taking part in an England Lions fixture against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra this week, with none of the visitors’ first XI playing.

“I'm making sure I'm clear on how I want to construct an innings against the pink ball in these conditions, against this attack,” he added.

“That's what this week's about ... just readying yourself as best as possible, having good conversations around things on how we can work together and build those big partnerships that are going to set up games for us.”

Media reports said on Saturday that Mark Wood was likely to miss the game with a sore knee, a major blow for England given the importance of pace in pink-ball Tests. Root said the fast bowler would do everything to be fit again.

“We'll see how things unfold over the next little while ... every opportunity he gets to play for England, he puts his heart and soul into it to get well as fast as he can,” he said.

“He'll be all about readying himself as best as possible.”

Additional reporting by Reuters