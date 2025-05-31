England’s Jamie Overton out for West Indies series with broken finger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the rest of England’s white-ball series against West Indies because of a broken finger he sustained in Thursday’s first ODI.

Overton dropped a sharp return catch from just his second delivery in the Windies’ reply to England’s 400 for eight and immediately sprinted to the dressing room clutching his right hand while grimacing.

After some treatment, the fast bowling all-rounder returned and sent down five more overs, impressively claiming career-best ODI figures of three for 22, but he is now set for a short spell on the sidelines.

“Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remaining Metro Bank one-day internationals and the Vitality IT20s against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger,” an ECB statement said.

England will not draft in a replacement for the last two ODIs – on Sunday at Cardiff and Tuesday at the Kia Oval – or the three-match T20 series, which gets under way on Friday at Chester-le-Street.

Injuries to Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson saw them withdraw from the squad ahead of the ODI series, with Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Luke Wood England’s remaining pace options.

England confirmed they will make just one change to their XI at Sophia Gardens, where they can seal a first ODI series win since September 2023, as Potts replaces Overton.

With the Windies skittled inside just 27 overs for 162 in Harry Brook’s first match in full-time charge of England’s limited-overs teams, Mahmood and Carse have been retained despite a quick turnaround.

Mahmood was the standout bowler in Birmingham with three top-order wickets, including Windies captain and linchpin Shai Hope, but the 28-year-old feels time is running out to re-establish his Test credentials.

An injury-plagued last few years brought on by a couple of stress fractures in his back means he has not featured under England’s red-ball leadership of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

open image in gallery Saqib Mahmood, second right, took three for 32 in England’s win over the West Indies on Thursday (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

He had hoped to put himself in the shop window but his two Lancashire outings in the Rothesay County Championship brought only two wickets, not helped, he says, by the flat Emirates Old Trafford surfaces.

Asked whether he has one eye on this winter’s Ashes, Mahmood said: “I’d have loved to but some of the pitches at the start of the season didn’t really give me the best chance to try and get some wickets.”

Lancashire’s hierarchy have themselves bemoaned the strips they have played on at home after a dreadful start to the season that has left them a point above bottom place in Division Two, having been widely tipped for promotion.

Mahmood, who signed a limited-overs contract with the Red Rose last year with a pay-as-you-play option in the championship, added: “They prepared two concrete slabs – which isn’t how I visualised it when I decided to play red-ball cricket at the start of the season.

“I’m just trying to do well here at the moment, who knows how that works. It was obviously good that I got some overs under my belt for Lancs, I felt pretty good after and I think after having a couple of big injuries, that was a big thing.

“I don’t like jinxing it because as a fast bowler there’s always something around the corner. But I’ve managed to string a lot of cricket over the last 12 months and I’m just happy about that.”