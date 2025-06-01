England vs West Indies LIVE: Cricket score and updates from West Indies in England 2025
The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.
The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.
England vs West Indies
32.5
Matthew Forde to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Motie.
England vs West Indies
32.4
FOUR! Matthew Forde to Joe Root. Back of a length, wide outside off stump down the track cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
England vs West Indies
32.3
Matthew Forde to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
England vs West Indies
32.2
Matthew Forde to Joe Root. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Hope.
England vs West Indies
32.1
Matthew Forde to Will Jacks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Andrew.
England vs West Indies
31.6
Gudakesh Motie to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by King.
England vs West Indies
31.5
FOUR! Gudakesh Motie to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
England vs West Indies
31.4
Gudakesh Motie to Will Jacks. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Forde.
England vs West Indies
31.3
Gudakesh Motie to Will Jacks. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
England vs West Indies
31.2
Gudakesh Motie to Will Jacks. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by King.
