Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history on Monday with a record-breaking century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

Suryavanshi had shown glimpses of his ability with a first-ball six on his IPL debut earlier this month, and on Monday his explosive talent was on full display as he tore apart Gujarat Titans with a 38-ball 101 in the Royals' eight-wicket win.

Suryavanshi, who became the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket, completed his ton in only 35 balls – the fastest by an Indian player in the league and second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball century in 2013.

Experts sang paeans to his fantastic batting speed, control, and power that enabled him to smash massive sixes against top international bowlers – including a hook shot off Ishant Sharma and a stunning back-foot pull against Washington Sundar.

Several cricketing legends also took to social media to praise the boy who was “born to bat”.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X: “Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.” He added: “Well played!!”

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid forgot about his leg injury and leapt from his wheelchair when Suryavanshi completed his century.

Cricket writer Karthik Krishnaswamy wrote in ESPN India about Suryavanshi's remarkable skill set, which he said belied his youth. He said his century established him as a prodigy with a bright future in cricket. “Tendulkar was 16 then, and Suryavanshi is younger still, an age both precocious and, to the viewer, precarious,” he wrote.

“You are old enough if you are good enough, yes, but it’s still legitimate to ask if a 14-year-old should even be playing professional sport, with all its pressures and pitfalls.

“But then you watch Suryavanshi’s bat trace that smooth, powerful circle and launch the ball into the night sky, and you still your doubts and fears. This boy was born to bat.”

Another former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, wrote on X: “What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi – remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine!”

Surya Kumar Yadav, another cricketer, wrote: “Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane!”

Tejashwi Yadav, a politician from Bihar and a former cricketer, also praised the teen from Bihar. “Proud of our own Bihari Boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi ... 14 years old became the second fastest Centurion in IPL history ..Keep it up,” he wrote on X.

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth wrote on X: “At 14, most kids dream & eat Icecream. Vaibhav Suryavamshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for IPL! Composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We are witnessing the rise of a phenom. Indian cricket’s next superstar is here.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, posted a clip of the moment the 14-year-old prodigy hit his century and wrote on X: “What were you doing when you were 14?”

“Unbelievable knock!” he said./