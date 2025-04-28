Fourteen-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 35-ball century in IPL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fourteen-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a jaw-dropping 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League on Monday, firing Rajasthan Royals to victory against Gujarat Titans.

The schoolboy, who was signed up in the last auction at just 13, was making his third appearance in the world’s premier T20 franchise tournament having memorably hit the first ball of his debut for six.

Opening the batting with India star Yashasvi Jaiswal, he confirmed his potential by smashing a sensational 101 from 38 deliveries and hitting the second-fastest century in the competition’s history.

Only West Indian great Chris Gayle has a quicker IPL ton to his name, with Suryavanshi motoring past the likes of Yusuf Pathan (37), David Miller (38), Travis Head (39) and England’s Will Jacks (41).

Suryavanshi blazed 11 sixes and seven fours against a pedigree attack featuring former world number one bowler Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and established India internationals Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.

He reached three figures by launching the mystery spin of Khan all the way over the midwicket boundary and was dismissed three balls later by Krishna, his place in the history books already secure.

Jaiswal hugged the youngster as he left the field, as did incoming batter Nitish Rana, and there was an admirable show of respect from the Gujarat fielders, many of whom shook his hand as he took in the applause.

Former England captain Jos Buttler had earlier scored 50 not out from 26 deliveries and had a front-row seat for the remarkable display, keeping wicket for the Titans as Suryavanshi teed off. Jofra Archer was among the Royals players celebrating with Suryavanshi as they wrapped up an eight-wicket win.

Not surprisingly, Suryavanshi was named as the player of the match.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the teenager said: “It is like a dream to score a century in the IPL.

“It feels really good. The results are showing for what I have been practising for the last three to four months. I don’t see the ground so much, just focus on the ball.”