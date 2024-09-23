England captain Heather Knight charged for historic blackface social media post

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



England women’s captain Heather Knight has been charged over a social media post from more than a decade ago when she was photographed in blackface.

Knight was 21 at the time and at a cricket club in Kent when she attended the fancy dress end of season party.

She has been reprimanded and issued a £1,000 fine, which is suspended for two years, after admitting to the charge, England’s Cricket Regulator said on Monday.

“I’m truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012. It was wrong, and I have long regretted it,” Knight said in a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since.

“There was no ill-intent meant. Whilst I can’t change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game ensuring underrepresented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have.”

Knight has been England captain since 2016 when she took over from Charlotte Edwards and will continue to lead the team going forwards, including the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October.

At the time of the offence, Knight was already an England international having made her international debut in March 2010.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould added: "Heather recognises this was a serious error of judgment which took place more than 10 years ago and has rightly apologised.

"As a public figure and leader, Heather has worked tirelessly to foster a more inclusive and equitable future for cricket.

"She has championed initiatives to promote diversity and strongly advocated for marginalised communities. She has shown herself to be a positive role model.

"While we cannot change the past, we can certainly learn from it. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing work to combat racism and discrimination."