England Women to play first Test at Lord’s in 2026

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England Women will play their first Test at Lord’s with a match against India scheduled for the summer of 2026.

It will be the first women’s Test match ever hosted at the historic stadium, which has been the home of England cricket since 1884.

Women’s Test cricket is played infrequently, with England’s Ashes series loss to Australia in 2023 their most recent on home soil with no red-ball cricket scheduled next summer.

Heather Knight’s team were beaten at Trent Bridge by the Australians last summer and played India in Mumbai last December. They will play against South Africa in a one-off test in Bloemfontein this winter.

England are also scheduled to play in Australia for the 2025 Ashes.

“I played 15 Tests for England during my career but none of those were at Lord’s,” said former England player Claire Taylor, chair of the Marylebone Cricket Club’s cricket committee.

Women’s Test cricket is played relatively infrequently ( PA Archive )

“So I’m delighted at this news and most importantly for the players who’ll make history playing in this fixture in 2026.

“Young girls playing up and down the country can now aspire to play test match cricket at the home of cricket. It is a clear demonstration that cricket is a game for all.”

Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), said the match will be a “truly special occasion, and one of real significance for the game”.

Knight’s side have featured at Lord’s in each of the last two summers, and secured World Cup glory at the ground in 2017.