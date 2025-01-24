Harry Brook was put in T20 spin by ‘smog’ but hopes air clears soon for England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Brook admitted he is a work in progress against spin in T20s but he believes the Kolkata “smog” was partly to blame for England’s lacklustre batting display in a heavy defeat by India.

England continue to struggle against the turning ball in Asia, with India’s excellent spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel combining for figures of 12-1-67-5 on Wednesday.

Brook seemed unable to line up the mystery spin of Chakaravarthy and was castled via bat and pad, but he feels hazy conditions at Eden Gardens complicated matters and is hoping for better visibility in Chennai.

“Chakaravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler,” Brook said. “But with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick. Hopefully the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier.”

Brook, though, was typically matter of fact about his desire to raise his own game as England look to bounce back from their seven-wicket loss in Saturday’s second T20 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

A T20 World Cup winner in 2022, Brook briefly topped the Test batting rankings last month and was England’s first triple centurion since 1990 with a titanic 317 against Pakistan in Multan in October.

While he possesses an astonishing batting average of 58.48 in the format – putting him in the all-time top-10 – the Yorkshireman accepts he still has something to prove against spin in the subcontinent.

“Facing spin in T20 cricket is probably the hardest thing in the game, especially because I always get out trying to absolutely smack it,” he said. “Maybe I’ve got to rein in a little bit, but we’ll see.

1st T20, Kolkata, January 22 - India won by seven wickets

2nd T20, Chennai, January 25

3rd T20, Rajkot, January 28

4th T20, Pune, January 31

5th T20, Mumbai, February 2

“I think I do have a method. It’s just trying to do it consistently and more often. I come in in the middle order, so the first few balls I face are usually off spin.

“If I get out early, it’s usually against a spinner, so maybe my stats aren’t as good against spin, but there’s always going to be criticism in some parts.”

Brook did get the better of Chakravarthy during an otherwise forgettable debut Indian Premier League season in 2023 with a stunning unbeaten hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I was going to watch it on the way in (to Friday’s practice session) but my phone wouldn’t work, so I’ll have a look a little bit later,” Brook said.

Brook demonstrated his leadership chops last year, inspiring England’s comeback from 2-0 down against Australia to 2-2 before losing the ODI series 3-2 after standing in for the injured Jos Buttler.

It is little surprise Brook has been appointed Buttler’s permanent white-ball deputy, revealing he was informed with an impromptu text from all-format head coach Brendon McCullum.

“We were sat in the bar the other night and Baz texted me from across the other side of the room,” Brook added. “He just said, ‘congrats, you’re the vice-captain’ and I just put, ‘beautiful, thanks’. There wasn’t really much conversation.

“I think there’s always a responsibility, whether you’re vice-captain or just playing in the XI. I’d feel exactly the same as if I wasn’t vice-captain.

“Jos is extremely experienced, I’ll give him a few suggestions here and there and if he comes to me, I’ll give him my opinion but it’s up to him whether he takes it or not.”

Gus Atkinson has been taking out of the firing line after his pummelling in the first T20 and will be replaced by Brydon Carse. England will make a late decision on Jacob Bethell, who missed training on Friday because he was feeling unwell, with Jamie Smith waiting in the wings to make his T20 debut.