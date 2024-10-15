Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England are targeting a spot in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals but face on last test of the group stages as they take on West Indies in their final match before the knockout rounds.

Heather Knight’s side have won each of their three games so far and sit top of the group with six points and a net run rate of +1.716. They know that a victory today will send them through to the next stage of the tournament and even a loss will give them an opportunity to qualify depending on the final scores.

West Indies need to win. They’ve won two and lost one of their matches meaning to get through they need the two points on offer plus they need to hammer England’s net run rate to overtake them in the table.

England will be confident as they come into the match on the back of a 10-wicket win over Scotland with Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge both scoring half-centuries in a brilliant run-chase. But with the pressure on this match could go either way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is England vs West Indies?

England vs West Indies is due to start at 3pm BST on Tuesday 15 October at the Dubai International Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Possible line-ups

England XI: Bouchier, Wyatt-Hodge, Sciver-Brunt, Knight (c), Capsey, Jones (wk), Gibson, Dean, Ecclestone, Glenn, Smith.

West Indies XI: Matthews (c), Taylor, Campbelle (wk), Dottin, Henry, Alleyne, Joseph, Mangru, Fletcher, Munisar, Karishma.

England’s World Cup squad

Heather Knight (C; Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Southern Vipers).

England’s Group B fixtures

Saturday 5 October: England beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Monday 7 October, England defeated South Africa by 7 wickets

Sunday 13 October, England beat Scotland by 10 wickets

Tuesday 15 October, England v West Indies, Dubai

T20 World Cup semis and final

Thursday 17 October, semi-final 1, Dubai

Friday 18 October, semi-final 2, Sharjah

Sunday 20 October, final, Dubai

