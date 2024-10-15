England vs West Indies LIVE: Latest score and updates from Women’s T20 World Cup

✕ Close England crush Scotland in Women's T20 World Cup, race to ten-wicket win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England are hoping to secure a place in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals when they face the West Indies in Dubai this afternoon.

Heather Knight’s team are unbeaten so far with three wins from three including a 10-wicket hammering of Scotland in their last outing on Sunday. They sit top of the table with a healthy net run rate but know that defeat today will leave them vulnerable to an early exit from the tournament.

For their part, the West Indies reignited their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh. They chased down a total of 104 with 43 balls remaining meaning they boosted their own net run rate to +1.708. The result of that means a win over England would be enough to send them through to the next round.

This match is effectively a quarter-final tie and England will be determined to continue their winning run and join Australia and New Zealand in the final four.

Follow all the updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup with out live blog below: