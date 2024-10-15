England vs West Indies LIVE: Latest score and updates from Women’s T20 World Cup
Both teams can still qualify for the the knockout rounds making this a crucial group stage clash
England are hoping to secure a place in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals when they face the West Indies in Dubai this afternoon.
Heather Knight’s team are unbeaten so far with three wins from three including a 10-wicket hammering of Scotland in their last outing on Sunday. They sit top of the table with a healthy net run rate but know that defeat today will leave them vulnerable to an early exit from the tournament.
For their part, the West Indies reignited their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh. They chased down a total of 104 with 43 balls remaining meaning they boosted their own net run rate to +1.708. The result of that means a win over England would be enough to send them through to the next round.
This match is effectively a quarter-final tie and England will be determined to continue their winning run and join Australia and New Zealand in the final four.
Follow all the updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup with out live blog below:
T20 World Cup semis and final
Thursday 17 October, semi-final 1, Dubai
Friday 18 October, semi-final 2, Sharjah
Sunday 20 October, final, Dubai
England’s World Cup squad
Heather Knight (C; Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Southern Vipers).
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
When is England vs West Indies?
England vs West Indies is due to start at 3pm BST on Tuesday 15 October at the Dubai International Stadium.
England vs West Indies
England are targeting a spot in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals but face on last test of the group stages as they take on West Indies in their final match before the knockout rounds.
Heather Knight’s side have won each of their three games so far and sit top of the group with six points and a net run rate of +1.716. They know that a victory today will send them through to the next stage of the tournament and even a loss will give them an opportunity to qualify depending on the final scores.
West Indies need to win. They’ve won two and lost one of their matches meaning to get through they need the two points on offer plus they need to hammer England’s net run rate to overtake them in the table.
England will be confident as they come into the match on the back of a 10-wicket win over Scotland with Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge both scoring half-centuries in a brilliant run-chase. But with the pressure on this match could go either way.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Women’s T20 World Cup action. It’s going to be a pressure-filled and exciting outing as England face West Indies with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.
Heather Knight’s team have had a fantastic tournament up to now but they’re facing their most difficult test as a defeat in Dubai could mean they’re eliminated from the competition. England have won each of their three matches and will be confident after a 10-wicket victory over Scotland last Sunday.
The West Indies meanwhile defeated Bangladesh to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round alive. They must win as they need two more points to draw level with South Africa and England. If they do, they will jump ahead of the Proteas on net run rate and reach the final four.
We’ll have all the updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build-up to the match start at 3pm.
