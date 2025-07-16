England fined and docked points for slow over rate against India
England went 2-1 up in the five-Test series with a thrilling 22-run victory
England have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and docked two ICC World Test Championship points for a slow over rate in the third Test against India at Lord's.
England beat India by 22 runs in a tense yet thrilling conclusion to the match to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.
However, the world governing body announced that England were ruled to have been two overs short of the target after allowances were taken into consideration.
England captain Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding a formal hearing, a statement from the International Cricket Council confirmed.
The loss of two points has seen England, who become first team in the new table to be deducted points, drop from second to third in the WTC standings, now behind Australia and Sri Lanka.
England lost a total of 22 points - the most of any team - for over rates during the last World Test Championship cycle, which led to managing director of men's cricket Rob Key unsuccessfully lobbying the ICC for less severe penalties.
PA
