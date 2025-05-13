Liam Dawson earns recall to England squad as IPL threatens player availability for West Indies series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Dawson has earned a recall to the England white-ball set-up for the series against the West Indies — though the side’s planning could yet be disrupted by the rescheduled latter stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Left-arm spinning all-rounder Dawson forces his way back into the national team’s T20 squad after a sterling summer with Hampshire last year that saw him named one of Wisden’s cricketers of the year, as well as continued consistency in a number of franchise leagues.

Liam Livingstone is dropped from the squad for both the three ODIs and three T20s against the West Indies, while Phil Salt is left out of the 50-over squad after a poor Champions Trophy.

Luke Wood is also recalled to the T20 squad in the first selection since Harry Brook’s naming as Jos Buttler’s successor as skipper, with Will Jacks, Tom Banton and Matthew Potts in contention to feature in all six games.

There could yet be changes to the squad assembled by Brook and head coach Brendon McCullum, though. Jacks, part of the Mumbai Indians squad, is one of three players who could be involved in the IPL play-offs when the ODI series begins on 29 May after the tournament was temporarily suspended amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

The IPL final will now take place on 3 June - the same day as the third ODI in the series.

Buttler's Gujarat Titans squad top the current IPL table, meaning his is highly likely to be at the centre of the dilemma, while the recalled Jacks (Mumbai Indians) and Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) could also find themselves in the same situation.

open image in gallery Jos Buttler may have to choose between the IPL and England duty ( Getty Images )

The other two IPL players who have been selected to face the Windies, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton, are with teams who cannot reach the finals.

A spokesperson for the ECB said: "We're keen to support the IPL and the BCCI in getting the schedule up and running, and to facilitate players' return should they choose to go back.

"No objection certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we'll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad. We'll continue to work closely with the BCCI and the IPL as the situation develops."

ODI Squad

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Tom Hartley (Lancashire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

IT20 Squad

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Additional reporting by PA