England Test captain Ben Stokes will provide coaching assistance to the second-string Lions on their tour of the United Arab Emirates next month.

Stokes is recovering from an adductor injury picked up during the fifth Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this month, and will help develop the next generation as he continues his rehabilitation in the UAE.

The 34-year-old will be part of Andrew Flintoff’s coaching group for both the T20 and 50-over white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens, with former teammate Moeen Ali also part of the staff.

open image in gallery England Test captain Ben Stokes was injured in the final Ashes Test in Australia (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

The coaching team – which will attend either all or part of the tour – also includes Neil McKenzie, Sarah Taylor, Neil Killeen and Amar Rashid, while it will be Troy Cooley’s first tour since returning to the England and Wales Cricket Board as men’s elite national pace bowling lead. Rashid is a South Asian Cricket Academy coach who has signed a consultancy contract for the tour.

Spinner Moeen joins the Lions for the first time as a coach having reversed his county retirement to sign with Yorkshire for the upcoming summer’s T20 Blast.

Essex batter Jordan Cox and Warwickshire all-rounder Dan Mousley will captain the respective T20 and 50-over squads.

ECB men’s performance director Ed Barney said: “It’s exciting to have such a strong England Lions squad selected.

“This group brings a real blend of proven performers, exciting talent who have performed over the winter and retains an eye on future best.

open image in gallery Moeen Ali will also be part of the coaching staff in the UAE ( PA )

“With limited 50-over cricket on offer, this series combined with tours over the remainder of 2026 will give players the opportunity to develop and deliver as we build towards the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup in South Africa.”

The Lions will play a three-match T20 series and five 50-over matches, their first away white-ball series since visiting Sri Lanka in 2022.

Lions T20 squad: Jordan Cox (Essex, capt), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Luc Benkenstein (Essex), James Coles (Sussex), Sam Cook (Essex), Scott Currie (Hampshire), Calvin Harrison (Northamptonshire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Ben McKinney (Durham), Tom Moores (Nottinghamshire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Matthew Revis (Yorkshire), Will Smeed (Somerset), Nathan Sowter (Durham), Mitch Stanley (Lancashire), Asa Tribe (Glamorgan).

Lions 50-over squad: Dan Mousley (Warwickshire, capt), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Luc Benkenstein (Essex), Sam Cook (Essex), James Coles (Sussex), Scott Currie (Hampshire), Calvin Harrison (Northamptonshire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Ben McKinney (Durham), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Potts (Durham), Matthew Revis (Yorkshire), James Rew (Somerset), Mitch Stanley (Lancashire), Asa Tribe (Glamorgan), James Wharton (Yorkshire).

Additional reporting by PA