Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stokes looks set to miss the final day of the Ashes in Sydney on Thursday after suffering a right adductor injury while bowling on day four.

The England captain bowled just 10 deliveries on Wednesday before pulling up in his follow-through, clutching his right groin. He then limped off the field while his team were still bowling.

Valiantly, Stokes did bat later in the day but lasted just five balls after nicking off Beau Webster for just one run. And Jacob Bethell, whose maiden Test century gives England a slim chance heading into the final day, acknowledged that the signs “don’t bode well” for Stokes bowling in Australia’s second innings.

"I don't know the exact injury, but he's moving pretty gingerly,” Bethell said. An England statement earlier in the day said that Stokes was being assessed for a “right adductor complaint.”

Bethell added: "I haven't had time to chat to him properly yet. When he was out in the middle, he said he would be walking, that there wouldn't be one unless it was a long one.

"I don't think that bodes too well for him bowling tomorrow."

England ended day four on 302-8, with a lead of just 119 runs. A decision on Stokes’ participation on Thursday is yet to be made.

Stokes has battled knee, hamstring and shoulder injuries in recent years and, before the Ashes, has not featured in full in any of England’s last four Test series.

Ben Stokes has sustained a right adductor injury ( Getty Images )

The 34-year-old has bowled 101.1 overs over the course of five Test matches in Australia, the second-most he has bowled in a single series since 2018.

England have also lost fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer to injury in what has been a chastening tour down under.

"If this is the way it ends, it is desperately sad,” Jonathan Agnew told BBC’s Test Match Special.

"He spoke about his dreams of flying back from here having won the Ashes. That won't be happening. A really sad way for Ben Stokes' series to end. That sums up the whole thing really."

Stokes is not in England’s T20 World Cup squad for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka over February-March and has no franchise commitments. He is next scheduled to play at the start of England’s Test summer against New Zealand in June.