England star Jacob Bethell thrilled to silence his critics with Ashes century

Jacob Bethell was delighted to silence his critics with a coming-of-age century to help England’s Ashes tour extend into one final day.

Bethell – 22-years-old and playing just his sixth Test match – made a mockery of the awkward fact that he had never before scored a first-class hundred with a gem of an innings that relieved the end-of-tour gloom on day four at the SCG.

Barbados-born Bethell walked out in the first over of England’s reply to Australia’s 567, with a first-innings deficit of 187 runs but produced an immaculate 142 not out to carry the tourists’ to the close on 302 for eight, with a slender 119-run advantage.

“Yeah, the blueprint (on how to play red-ball cricket) is that, probably in terms of these conditions,” Bethell told TNT Sports.

“Obviously conditions will change throughout when we go back to England and stuff like that, but I found a real nice zone in terms of scoring and always being able to throw a punch without taking too much risk, which is pretty good.

“Definitely that will give me the world of confidence and especially as people will stop talking about (no first-class hundred).”

In a potential passing the torch moment, Bethell followed in the footsteps of captain Ben Stokes by scoring a maiden Ashes hundred overseas at the age of 22.

The Warwickshire all-rounder put his family through the wringer in the nineties, in particular father Graham and memories of his 96 against New Zealand were at the forefront of minds until Bethell launched Beau Webster for his 13th boundary to reach three figures.

Bethell insisted: “I was feeling OK. A little bit nervous, but nowhere near as nervous in New Zealand where I forgot to watch the ball and got out. All I was focusing on was doing what I was doing throughout the innings, which was watching the ball and just playing it.

“I feel pretty good, yeah. It still hasn’t really sunk in, but to have the family here and watching was pretty special.

“Out of eyeline (for me), but I am sure they would have enjoyed it. I think my old man would have held off the beers for a few hours, but hopefully he’ll have a couple tonight.”

When shown the celebrations of his family, Bethell admitted: “That’s pretty special. (Dad) is actually quite emotional. I didn’t know he would be that emotional, but it is pretty cool to see that.”

The future of English cricket was quick to switch focus back to the team, though, and will attempt to get England up to 200 on day five despite the likelihood of being without Ben Stokes, who was struck with a groin injury.

“What are we now, 120 ahead? We were chatting about anything around 200 or 220, before we batted, would be a nice target. I think we will try to get as near to that as possible,” Bethell insisted.

“It will obviously be pretty tough to score whilst keeping the guys away from the fire, so yeah I’ll have to hit gaps well and pick the balls to hit for six.”