England’s dismal Ashes campaign reaches new low with latest heavy defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England were dealt a crushing T20 series whitewash defeat after Australia recorded an emphatic 72-run win at the Adelaide Oval.

England have already lost the Women’s Ashes and their latest drubbing in the third and concluding T20 takes Australia to a 12-0 lead in the multi-format series leaving them on target for a remarkable 16-0 clean sweep with one Test to follow at the MCG next week.

Beth Mooney starred for the hosts to hit 94 off 63 balls as England were set a total of 163 to win. But the visitors crumbled with only captain Heather Knight (40) offering any sort of fight as they were dismissed for 90 after 17.3 overs.

Australia got off to an ominous start as they ended the power play on 44 without loss. Mooney and Georgia Voll then brought up their side’s half-century in the seventh over.

England finally landed a breakthrough in the next over when Voll fell for 23 after she failed to make a good enough connection off the returning Alice Capsey with Danni Wyatt-Hodge taking a good catch.

Mooney responded with a four in the ninth over – ending the hosts’ 33-ball wait for a boundary – before England took their next wicket in the 12th.

open image in gallery England struggled to take Australian wickets

Phoebe Litchfield (12) attempted to sweep Sophie Ecclestone but she failed to make any contact as the ball struck her off-stump. The impressive Mooney reached her half century – her 27th in T20 matches and her eighth against England – off 41 balls with Australia then surpassing 100 in the 14th over.

But England struck again with Ellyse Perry (12) caught at cover by Freya Kemp off Charlie Dean’s bowling. Grace Harris was then dismissed for 11 after hitting Kemp’s delivery to Capsey with Annabel Sutherland only able to make three runs before she was caught by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the penultimate over.

England needed a strong early response, but they lost their first wicket with just the seventh ball of their innings when Sophia Dunkley (five) sliced Darcie Brown to Litchfield at extra cover.

The visitors were two down in the third over after Capsey (six) edged Alana King’s delivery behind to Mooney.

open image in gallery Alice Capsey’s early dismissal contributed to England’s woe

Sciver-Brunt was out for just a single after she was bowled by Sutherland in the fourth over with Wyatt-Hodge (17) falling in the seventh to leave the visitors on 39-4

England were crumbling and Georgia Wareham, who finished with 3-11, took her second wicket in three balls when Amy Jones was sent packing for a two-ball duck.

Kemp (five) was the next to fall as the visitors continued to capitulate and Dean’s limp shot, caught by Alana King, left them on 48-7 in the ninth over.

Knight and Ecclestone offered some resistance before Voll took the latter’s wicket with a fine catch in the 14th over. Linsey Smith was then run out for one before Knight was stumped to end the latest chapter of their torrid tour.