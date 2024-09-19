England v Australia LIVE: Latest score from ODI as Jofra Archer bowls at visitors as they start run chase
Follow all the latest action and updates from the first ODI between England and Australia at Trent Bridge
England take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Thursday, with Harry Brook set to lead the side in the absence of Jos Buttler.
Buttler was ruled out of the entire series with injury, and Brook has been selected to step up. With Brendon McCullum due to take over the white ball side in January, and Brook one of the players who have taken ‘Bazball’ and its attacking brand of cricket to heart, there will be eyes on his decisions.
Jofra Archer will play his first ODI for 18 months as England are still carefully managing his return after an injury-plagued last few years, and are easing him towards a Test return with half an eye on next winter’s trip to Australia.
Jamie Smith and Jacob Bethell are also poised for ODI debuts, while on the fast bowling front, Brydon Carse and John Turner have been afforded chances to lead the line.
Australia 184-3 (29) Head 97, Labuschagne 6 , Rashid 0-25 (5)
A single from Head is followed by a ball that is straight into his leg, and there’s a call for lbw. England send it upstairs, and the ultra-edge shows no bat. Hawkeye shows that the impact is in-line and would’ve clipped the top of the stumps, but the umpire’s decision stands.
Bethell prevents the four on the final ball of the over.
Australia 181-3 (28) Head 96, Labuschagne 4 , Archer 0-52 (6)
Archer comes in to bowl next, looking to finally land the wicket of Head, who’s heading for a century.
He forces Labuschagne onto the defensive, before a single pits him against Head again. The Aussie steps aside and picks his spot to guide it away for a four.
Head moves to 96.
Australia 173-3 (27) Head 89, Labuschagne 2 , Bethell 1-19 (3)
The rest of Bethell’s over limits Australia to just four runs.
WICKET! Green bowled for 32
Bethell’s first delivery of the over just slides under Green’s bat, with the under-spin taking it to the foot of the stumps!
Australia 169-3 now.
Australia 169-2 (26) Head 88, Green 32, Archer 0-45 (5)
The change is made and Archer is brought in to try and end this partnership. He almost does it immediately, his first ball just narrowly avoiding the edge from Head’s bat.
His second ball goes for one, and the third is drilled back down the wicket for four.
Head flashes the last ball of the over past Rashid for four.
Australia 159-2 (25) Head 83, Green 27, Bethell 0-16 (2)
Green gets down well to sweep down leg side for a four, before adding a single.
Some great fielding from Jacks at mid-off saves a four from Head, before a wide from Bethell.
Australia 152-2 (24) Head 82, Green 22, Livingstone 1-29 (1)
It’s swept behind by Green for a four off Livingtone’s first ball of the next over. It’s composed from the Englishman until the final ball, when Head smashes a low shot off-side for a four.
Australia 143-2 (23) Head 78, Green 17, Bethell 0-9 (1)
Bethell’s first ball is swept behind by Green for a four, but he follows up with two dot balls. It would’ve been a fine first over, but Head clips it behind four a four to finish the over off.
Australia 134-2 (21) Head 74, Green 12, Livingstone 1-21 (4) – Australia need 182 to win
Head swivels to hit the six before Livingstone comes close with a delivery that bounces into the hands of the ‘keeper.
Dot balls for the rest of the over, and Jacob Bethell is next to step up with the ball.
Australia 127-2 (21) Head 68, Green 12, Rashid 0-22 (5)
Rashid up next, looking for Test wicket number 200. Just two runs conceded, with four dot balls.
