Luke Wright steps down as England selector after Ashes drubbing
Wright has left his role in the wake of England’s 4-1 defeat to Australia
Luke Wright has stepped down as England selector in the wake of their Ashes drubbing by Australia.
The former Sussex and England all-rounder took on the role in November 2022 and has since worked closely with coach Brendon McCullum and Rob Key, managing director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
The 40-year-old will leave his position after the upcoming T20 World Cup, though, to spend more time with family and in a possible precursor to wider changes made after an ECB review of the Ashes.
McCullum will oversee the World Cup campaign and has expressed a desire to continue in his role, though is under pressure with England’s preparation, culture, playing style and performances all coming under scrutiny after a tough trip Down Under. Key is thought to be more secure.
“It has been a true honour and privilege to serve as an England Men’s Selector over the past three years,” Wright said. “I have fully immersed myself in the role and am incredibly proud of the players we have brought through.
“The role demands significant travel and time away from home and with a young family the time feels right to pass the baton on to the next person. I now look forward with real interest and enthusiasm to whatever cricketing roles the future may hold.
“I would like to say a big thank you to my colleagues at the ECB, the players and coaches I’ve worked alongside and especially Rob Key, who trusted me with such a responsibility.”
Wright had been appointed by Key as the managing director re-established the role after a period in which selection was overseen by the head coach.
England have made a number of bold selections during a tenure in which McCullum and Key have remained influential voices, with Shoaib Bashir installed as lead spinner having played limited cricket at Somerset, and Jacob Bethell installed at No 3 before having made a first-class hundred.
Certain selection frailties were shown up in Australia, though, with a squad short of new-ball bowlers struggling for early penetration, Bashir left out in favour of Will Jacks and Bethell replacing Ollie Pope only after the series was already over.
In white-ball cricket, England have toiled, too, with coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler leaving their roles in the wake of T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy exits. McCullum now oversees all of England’s men’s international sides.
